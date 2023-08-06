The Serious Reason General Hospital's Kirsten Storms Had To Have Brain Surgery

"General Hospital" star Kirsten Storms had to take time off from the Daytime Emmy award-winning program to have brain surgery. Soap opera fans are surely familiar with Storms, who's been a "General Hospital" cast member for the better part of 20 years. Although Storms actually played two characters, her greatest and longest contribution to the show has been Maxie Jones. The character was first introduced in 1990 — 15 years before Storms joined the cast, making her far from the first actor to take on that role. Storms got her shot at the role in 2005 and has (mostly) held on strong to it since.

Of course, Storms has done many other projects, like "Days of Our Lives" and "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century," but "General Hospital" remains her favorite of the bunch. In 2015, Storms told KTNV that her love of the show started before she was paid to be on it. "When I was on 'Days of Our Lives,' I watched 'General Hospital' on my lunch break." But, unfortunately, a serious brain condition once forced Storms to put "General Hospital" on the back burner.