Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Rose Kushner Is Growing Up Fast

Donald Trump might be collecting indictments the way his supporters collect limited edition commemorative gold coins featuring his likeness, but it's business as usual for Arabella Rose Kushner and the rest of the ex-president's grandkids. Just don't expect to see Arabella helping Donald out by providing him with some doting granddad photo ops on the campaign trail; in 2022, her mom, Ivanka Trump, released a statement saying she was done with politics. "I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," it read in part.

While Donald was in office, Arabella was occasionally spotted with her mother and her father, Jared Kushner, at political events. In 2017, Ivanka tweeted a video of Arabella singing in Mandarin — which the little girl can actually speak — for Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Mar-a-Lago. And when former Supreme Court Judge Anthony Kennedy invited Ivanka to observe oral arguments for a case before the Supreme Court that same year, then-5-year-old Arabella joined her. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand," Ivanka tweeted.

We don't know whether Arabella is learning more about the United States legal system now that her grandfather is getting plenty of firsthand experience with it himself, but we do know she's still celebrating some of her biggest milestones with the former reality show star.