Donald Trump Saw His Latest Indictment Coming (And He's Not Backing Down)

Donald Trump likely has a long way to go before he's able to put his current legal woes behind him now that he's been indicted — for a third time.

The next few months are crucial for Trump if he plans to run a successful presidential campaign. And while the 2024 election could very well result in him reclaiming the title of president in January 2025, much to the dismay of his detractors, the journey to get there will be anything be easy. Or simple. Aside from the fact that he made history as the sole president to have been impeached on two separate occasions, per PBS, he also has a mountain of legal troubles, which are making a potential second term an uphill battle.

In June, Trump was indicted for hoarding sensitive government documents. That same month, the charges resulted in Trump becoming the second-ever president to get arrested. According to NPR, former President Ulysses S. Grant was actually the first commander-in-chief to get arrested... although his crime of riding in a horse-drawn carriage that was speeding wasn't nearly as scandalous. Once again, Trump's legal problems continue to stack up, as he's now on the unwanted end of another federal investigation.