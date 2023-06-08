Donald Trump's Reaction To His Second Indictment Includes A Line That's Out Of Character

Donald Trump is facing yet another serious legal battle. This past spring, the former president was charged with 34 felonies after he allegedly paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels and other people who could've potentially ruined his chance at becoming president, per NBC News. After Trump was arrested, he pleaded "not guilty" in court and has continued to deny he committed any crime. Now, Trump is facing even more legal trouble. According to BBC, Trump announced on June 8, via Truth Social, that he has been indicted for illegally storing classified files in his personal dwellings following his presidential run.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote. "I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM," the former president added in a separate post. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN."

Yet, in a follow-up email sent directly to his base, Trump expressed his discontent in a way that veers from his usual approach.