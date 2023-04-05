Melania Trump's Absence After Donald's Arrest Fuels Divorce Speculation

Amid Donald Trump's legal drama, Melania Trump is keeping her distance. Since getting married in 2005, Donald and Melania — arguably America's most controversial first couple – have hurdled through several tough times together. Their journey includes the former president's numerous infidelities and sexual assault allegations. But if unbothered were a person, it quite literally would be Melania. "I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip. It is not a concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she famously told ABC News.

In more recent times, insiders close to the former model have also revealed that despite the circumstances surrounding his current legal troubles, Melania had plans to remain a dutiful wife to the former president. "Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," a source told Mirror. "They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family." Things are however unfolding rather differently in the wake of Donald's indictment and arrest.

Ahead of his arraignment on April 4, the Mar-a-Lago owner arrived in New York without Melania by his side as one would expect. And with a track record of supporting her husband even during the most difficult times, fans believe Melania has had enough of Donald's drama and trouble might be brewing for the Trumps.