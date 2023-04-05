Melania Trump's Absence After Donald's Arrest Fuels Divorce Speculation
Amid Donald Trump's legal drama, Melania Trump is keeping her distance. Since getting married in 2005, Donald and Melania — arguably America's most controversial first couple – have hurdled through several tough times together. Their journey includes the former president's numerous infidelities and sexual assault allegations. But if unbothered were a person, it quite literally would be Melania. "I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage and circulate the gossip. It is not a concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she famously told ABC News.
In more recent times, insiders close to the former model have also revealed that despite the circumstances surrounding his current legal troubles, Melania had plans to remain a dutiful wife to the former president. "Melania and Donald were both shocked when they were told," a source told Mirror. "They weren't expecting it, but Melania will support him. That's what she does. They are a family." Things are however unfolding rather differently in the wake of Donald's indictment and arrest.
Ahead of his arraignment on April 4, the Mar-a-Lago owner arrived in New York without Melania by his side as one would expect. And with a track record of supporting her husband even during the most difficult times, fans believe Melania has had enough of Donald's drama and trouble might be brewing for the Trumps.
There might be trouble in Trump paradise
Following his arraignment, Donald Trump headed to his Mar-a-Lago where he delivered a speech addressing his legal woes and acknowledging his family for their support. "I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They've gone through a lot," the former president said in his speech. But while prominent members of the Trump dynasty including Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany Trump were present at the Mar-a-Lago gathering, former first lady Melania Trump was nowhere to be found. "I don't know, I'm gonna go find out," Mike Lindell, a longtime supporter of Donald told the New York Post of Melania's whereabouts.
Unsurprisingly, Melania's absence at Trump's New York arraignment and then the Mar-a-Lago speech has given rise to speculation that she could be planning to divorce her husband of 18 years. "Whose putting Melania Trump files for divorce in 2023 on their bingo card? I definitely am. I wonder what odds I can get," one person tweeted. "Soon #MelaniaTrump will get a divorce!," another user wrote on Twitter.
But perhaps Melania's absence should have been anticipated given previous claims that she was upset over her husband's hush money drama with Stormy Daniels. "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear," a source told People of the former first lady. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."