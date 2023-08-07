The Serious Medical Issue HGTV Star Erin Napier Experienced

"Home Town" renovation expert Erin Napier has been through the wringer with some of the health challenges she has faced over the years. For a decade, Napier powered through sometimes debilitating stomach cramps that she never realized was actually a perforated appendix. The appendage had ruptured and healed itself repeatedly over the years, and the scar tissue had wrapped itself around her organs. She had the tissue and her appendix removed surgically.

While Napier physically recovered, she discovered some other scars that also needed to heal. She explained in an Instagram post in January 2022, "My appendix has been gone along with the physical suffering for 8 years now, but I've been learning through conversation with my friend who is a therapist that it left some deep ruts in my neuro pathways that have left me with an extreme fear and preoccupation with sickness, nausea in particular, ever since. My brain, without my permission, sets off on a fight or flight mission to save my life, when my life is not in any danger at all. Panic attacks and spiraling thoughts come rushing in... We've all got our personal struggles. But isn't it so nice to have this place for editing the hard parts out? Like seeing the people you love most gathered around your hospital bed, there's always a light in the darkness."

In 2022, Napier would again find herself hospitalized. However, just like in the past, she had someone to lean on.