The Special Thing Erin Napier Does For Her Husband Every Day

Erin Napier and her husband Ben Napier rose to stardom on their HGTV show "Home Town," but the Napiers didn't set out to become famous, joking to People that the network had been "stalking" their social media profiles before offering them a show. And it seems as if Ben and Erin could've been content in their town of Laurel, Mississippi, running their Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman Co. stores without reality TV cameras there to document it all. The celebrity couple also remains humble; Ben told House Beautiful that the HGTV series "doesn't feel like a big thing."

As of this writing, Erin and Ben are in the sixth season of "Hometown," and completed a season of another hit series, "Home Town Takeover." But through it all — and two daughters later — they try to be their "100 percent authentic selves, making an effort not to repeat those cliché things we've all heard on home renovation shows," an outlook Erin picked up from her late mom, as told Southern Living.

So it's fitting the mom of Helen and Mae focuses on the little things in life, creating a daily routine for husband Ben that has a deeper meaning.