The Affair Rumors That Once Rocked Justin Trudeau's Marriage
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are yet another celebrity couple who broke up in 2023. The Canadian Prime Minister, who was married to Grégoire for 18 years, recently took to Instagram to share a statement about their separation. He wrote, "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." As neither Trudeau nor Grégoire disclosed the reasons behind their decision to part ways, the internet has been abuzz with speculations about the cause of their split. One rumor flew that the politician was romantically involved with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, though the gossip was unfounded. Affair rumors surrounded their marriage years ago, but Trudeau debunked the cheating claims without hesitation.
As it turns out, other reasons may have played a role in Trudeau and Grégoire's separation. Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, told NPR, "The separation may have been partially driven by an ultimatum from Sophie that Trudeau not contest the next election." Years before their split, Trudeau's political career caused discord in their marriage, despite Grégoire's support.
It wasn't an affair that shook their marriage
In a 2014 interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Justin Trudeau spoke candidly about his marital challenges. He discussed the difficulties of juggling work and family, noting how his highly demanding job had affected his relationship. He shared, "There are times when she hates my job and she hates me for loving my job." He wasn't one to sugar-coat his marriage, adding, "Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts." When asked if that's "coded language for extramarital affairs," Trudeau replied, "No." He stated that the two are wholly devoted to one another.
The following year, Sophie Grégoire addressed affair rumors in an interview with Global News. She wasn't as straightforward as her husband, saying, "Ask if whatever happened in our lives — I'm not saying it did or didn't — as if we would answer that." She did, however, reveal that they've faced adversity. While Grégoire didn't elaborate on their particular challenges as a couple, she described the silver lining of it all. She said, "I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire are prioritizing their kids
Although Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire clashed at times, they didn't ever identify infidelity as the root of their issues. And while the pair have been open about their highs and lows, they seemed to have a strong foundation in their marriage and family. In a 2016 interview with Vox, Trudeau talked about setting a positive example for their kids regarding gender equality issues. When asked how he leads by example, Trudeau explained, "Showing that I'm attentive and respectful and very much in a partnership with Sophie as much as we are in a marriage. That I respect her advice. We disagree, and sometimes it's because I'm right and sometimes it's because she's right, and there's a relationship amongst equals there."
Whatever hardships they've had, Trudeau and Grégoire have put their differences aside and prioritized family. Following their split, it was revealed that the former couple would still take a trip with their children, per People. A statement by the Prime Minister's office read, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment."