The Affair Rumors That Once Rocked Justin Trudeau's Marriage

In a 2014 interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Justin Trudeau spoke candidly about his marital challenges. He discussed the difficulties of juggling work and family, noting how his highly demanding job had affected his relationship. He shared, "There are times when she hates my job and she hates me for loving my job." He wasn't one to sugar-coat his marriage, adding, "Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts." When asked if that's "coded language for extramarital affairs," Trudeau replied, "No." He stated that the two are wholly devoted to one another.

The following year, Sophie Grégoire addressed affair rumors in an interview with Global News. She wasn't as straightforward as her husband, saying, "Ask if whatever happened in our lives — I'm not saying it did or didn't — as if we would answer that." She did, however, reveal that they've faced adversity. While Grégoire didn't elaborate on their particular challenges as a couple, she described the silver lining of it all. She said, "I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."