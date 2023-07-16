Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2023
They say nothing lasts forever, but the saying is even truer when it comes to celebrity couples. In today's society, social media and tabloids make it nearly impossible for stars to have privacy. Being famous puts celebrities on a pedestal, and their personal lives and relationships are next-day news. We're obsessed with digging into the boyfriends of Taylor Swift's past, or whether or not there's still beef between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Relationships come and go, but the Internet makes it impossible to forget.
While it's one thing to go through a breakup, it's another to do so in front of the rest of the world. Stars are subjected to criticism, gossip, and media attention, making a painful split much harder. Whether or not a Hollywood couple split amicably or not does little to quell rumors about why some of our favorite stars went their separate ways. The year 2023 saw some shocking splits, and we're taking a look at celebrity couples who broke up in 2023.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy split after 27 years of marriage
For many "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, there was no greater Bravo power couple than Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. The pair, whose lives have been featured on the reality show for over a decade, met in 1994 and tied the knot two years later. While Richards is famous for being a part of the Housewives franchise, Umansky runs a billion-dollar brokerage in Los Angeles that is the subject behind its own Netflix show, "Buying Beverly Hills."
The couple's relationship didn't seem to be fazed by the weight of reality television. "We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told People in 2013. "We don't have any secrets to hide," he said, adding, "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons." Just months after denying divorce rumors, their relationship took a turn. The pair announced their separation in June 2023 after 27 years of marriage.
Shortly after the news broke, the rumor mill started spinning stories that Richards was having an affair. The "RHOBH" star was photographed several times with country music star Morgan Wade, and they share matching heart tattoos. The Bravo star denied dating Wade, however, telling paparazzi (per Page Six), "We are very good friends," adding that rumors of a romantic relationship were false. Richards and Umansky released a joint statement amidst the gossip, claiming, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after 6 years together
It looks like Taylor Swift might have another man to write a breakup song about, given the singer's split from Joe Alwyn in 2023. Swift met the actor in 2016, and they went on to have a six-year relationship that was the basis for much of the artist's music during that time. Alwyn wrote multiple songs featured on Swift's 2020 albums "Evermore" and "Folklore," with the latter winning a Grammy for album of the year. The "Blank Space" singer admitted she spent her Coronavirus quarantine with Alwyn writing music. "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," Swift told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2020. "We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"
Swift might have a few more sad songs to write given the breakup. A source told People that the two broke up due to "differences in their personalities," adding, "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," but ultimately the two "weren't the right fit for one another."
The "Red" singer reportedly moved on to The 1975 singer Matt Healy, but their rumored romance was short-lived. An insider told People that Swift is happily single. According to reports, Alwyn is also enjoying his newfound single life. A source told The Mirror that the "Conversations with Friends" actor is "looking for someone to get hot and heavy with."
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are better as friends
Is Jesse Rutherford the "bad guy" in Billie Eilish's story? After first being spotted together in October 2022, the singer split with Rutherford in May 2023. Eilish was first linked to Rutherford, lead singer of The Neighborhood, in 2022. The pair faced criticism over their age gap, with him being 10 years her senior. Eilish didn't let the gossip get her down, as she opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2022 saying: "I'm really excited and happy about [my relationship.]" She went on to add: "Hottest f***ing f***er alive. ... Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."
After less than a year of cute Instagram snaps and red-carpet appearances, the two stars ended their relationship on good terms. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," a rep for Eilish told People. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann filed for divorce and got back together
It's hard to keep up with Kim Zolciak and her on-again-off-again husband Kroy Biermann. The couple met at a charity event in 2010 while Zolciak was filming for the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." They got married in 2011 and went on to have four kids together. The preparation for their nuptials was featured on Bravo and spanned into their own reality series "Don't Be Tardy" which ran for eight seasons on the network.
The two were married for over a decade before they shocked fans in May 2023 with the announcement of their divorce (which they later called off). Biermann, who legally adopted Zolciak's two daughters, was living with his wife in their Georgia home at the time of their split. Their split was messy, to say the least, with Zolciak even submitting a motion for Biermann to complete drug testing. According to court documents obtained by E! News, she saw him "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being." As per court documents obtained by PageSix, Biermann alleged that his wife had a serious gambling addiction claiming: "this compulsion has financially devastated the parties."
Just months after news broke they had broken up, Zolciak and Bierman decided to work things out. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former "RHOA" star filed a motion to dismiss the divorce filing in July 2023. "The parties are dismissing their divorce action and attempting a reconciliation," Biermann's attorney said.
Drake Bell's wife filed for divorce after he was reported missing
In a strange turn of events, Drake Bell's wife Janet Von Schmeling filed for divorce from the Nickelodeon star just days after he was reported missing in Florida. In April 2023 the Daytona Beach Police Department shared a Facebook post noting that the actor was reported missing and was "considered missing and endangered." Hours after the news was posted, the "Drake & Josh" star was marked safe by law enforcement.
As per TMZ, Bell's brother called the police claiming the actor was "distraught and made suicidal statements" amidst a custody battle with Schmeling over their son. Bell's brother alleged that the "Drake & Josh" star made statements about wanting to hang himself. Bell made light of the incident on Twitter (per People) writing: "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" alongside a crying laughing emoji.
Just days after he was found, Schmeling, from whom he separated in January 2023, filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Following their separation, a source told People the pair was "committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible." It isn't the first time Bell's personal life has become the subject of tabloid headlines. He has previously come under fire for alleged verbal and physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend, which he denied. He plead guilty to attempted child endangerment charges in 2020 and was also accused by the defendant of sexual misconduct, which he denied.
Elle Fanning is still a hopeless romantic after split with Max Minghella
Actors Elle Fanning and Max Minghella fell in love thanks to their meeting on the set of the 2018 musical drama "Teen Spirit." The "Handmaid's Tale" star, who directed the project, praised Fanning's role in the film. "You have to be able to sing, you have to be able to dance, you've got to, you know, be able to speak Polish convincingly, do the British accent, play the age range and carry the movie with an incredibly nuanced performance," Minghella told "Entertainment Tonight." "It's a lot for one person, and she just handled everything with such discipline and professionalism and she never complained."
Though they remained coy about their relationship over the years, they made their red carpet debut together in 2019 at the Met Gala. Though they kept their relationship low-profile for years, Fanning admitted she was single in April 2023. In her interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., she revealed that she still believes in love despite her break-up with Minghella. "But I'm a hopeless romantic. I believe in love at first sight," she told the magazine. "Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it's my destiny."
Eva Marcille filed for divorce from Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling had a relationship that seemed like something out of a fairytale. The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star related her first meeting with Sterling to the "RHOA After Show," admitting wearing a dream catcher led her to her future husband. "So I put that dream catcher on and I came to Atlanta for a job and I met Mike. And then after we got married, I took Mike into the room and said, 'Cut the dream catcher off with me.' Because I feel he was the dream that I was looking for."
The two got married in 2018, months after they welcomed her son Michael Jr. They went on to have another son together, Maverick, the following year. Marcille also legally changed the last name of her daughter Marley, whom she shares with her ex Kevin McCall, to Sterling during Season 12 of "RHOA."
Their marriage came to an end after four years, however, when Marcille filed for divorce in March 2023. According to court documents obtained by "Entertainment Tonight," the reality star claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken and that there are no prospects for reconciliation." The mother of three also requested legal and primary custody of their shared children. She spoke to People following the split saying: "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth ended their 11-year marriage
Reese Witherspoon met Jim Toth in 2010, two years after her divorce from her first husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children. The "Morning Show" actor and Toth got engaged that same year and tied the knot in 2011. Witherspoon admitted she met Toth, who works as a talent agent for several A-listers, by happenstance when he saved her from conversing with a drunk man. "He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!'" she told Elle, adding, "Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.'"
Witherspoon and Tooth welcomed their son Tennessee in 2012. She opened up to Marie Claire about just how welcoming Toth was to her children Ava and Deacon. "I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He's so wonderful with the children. I'm very blessed," she said. Over a decade later, the "Legally Blonde" star's marriage came to an end in 2023. Toth and Witherspoon took to Instagram in a since-removed post (per Elle) sharing the news of their divorce. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the former couple shared.
Tom Sandoval and the Ariana Madix Scandoval
It was a scandal so big even the White House got wind of it. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's shocking breakup was all anyone could talk about for months, so much so that it was joked about at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. TMZ first broke the news in March 2023 that Sandoval had an affair with his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss, who was also one of his girlfriend's best friends. Madix was at one of Sandoval's shows for his band in Los Angeles when she found an intimate video between him and Leviss on his phone while she was holding it during the performance.
Following the split, more shocking details of the affair came out week after week. Leviss and Sandoval were able to keep their romance hidden from Madix, while Leviss continued to have a close friendship with her, for upwards of six months. The former beauty queen revealed on the third installment of the Season 10 "Vanderpump Rules" reunion episode that Leviss and Sandoval had even been intimate at the house Sandoval shares with Madix while she was away attending her grandmother's funeral.
But that wasn't even the worst of it. Madix shocked viewers with more illicit details. The "Something About Her" co-founder claimed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f***ed her."
Kellyane and George Conway divorced after two decades together
Kellyanne Conway made headlines in 2023, but it wasn't for anything Trump-related. The political consultant and her husband George announced on Twitter in March 2023 that they were separating. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the pair wrote in the statement.
The pair, who married in 2001, ran into a rift in their marriage when George began to publicly decry President Trump's politics. Kellyanne, who worked as Trump's 2016 campaign manager as well as his counselor, defended the former president through many of his controversial decisions. At the same time, her husband, who is a retired lawyer, ran a successful Twitter account sharing anti-Trump information that boasts over 2 million followers. He also co-founded an anti-Trump campaign called the Lincoln Project which aimed to divert Trump's chances at re-election.
Was politics to blame for the end of their marriage? George had once supported his wife to take the position as Trump's campaign manager, even breaking down in tears when he won the 2016 election. Trump certainly thinks so, and he took to his social network Truth Social (per The Daily Beast) writing: "Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck."
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman filed for divorce
Drew Sidora has had a few ups and downs in love. Before marrying Ralph Pittman, she was planning to wed record executive Ricky Brascom. In the midst of getting ready to tie the knot, Brascom broke up with her. Shortly after the split, her ex-fiancé was arrested — and later convicted — on drug trafficking charges.
Sidora later found love with Pittman in 2013 after he saw her son Josiah running to retrieve a football in a parking lot."[Ralph] saw all this and said, 'Let me help this woman. She needs my help.' He ran and got the football and said, 'Aw, little man. You got a football? I played football. Let's play football,'" Sidora told People. The pair exchanged numbers and connected again months later in Los Angeles when, according to Sidora, "a meal turned into a 12-hour excursion." The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star got engaged to the business consultant in June 2014 and they tied the knot in a beachside wedding just two months later. They welcomed their son Machai the following year.
Two years after opening up their lives to viewers on "RHOA" with Sidora's debut during Season 13, the pair announced their decision to divorce in March 2023. In an interview with "Today" a few months after her split, Sidora admitted: "I feel like it's a blessing. Even though I'm going through a tough time in my life, I'm really giving it to God. He's blessing me and sustaining me to be able to push through each day."
Shannon Beador was blindsided by her split with John Janssen
After a messy two-year-long divorce battle with her ex-husband David, Shannon Beador had hoped she had found the one in John Janssen. The pair met in 2019 through mutual friends. The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star gushed to Us Weekly about him at the time. "My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn't have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. ... He's just a great person. I have a great connection with him," she said. Janssen seemed to echo those sentiments in a note he wrote Beador which she shared on her Instagram (per Us Weekly.) "You are my person; the one I was meant to be with, the one that makes me feel whole," an excerpt read. Their relationship, which was featured on the reality series, seemed to be going strong for years. Beador also revealed to Us Weekly in 2019 that their respective children had no trouble getting along.
Things took an unsuspected turn in January 2023 when the "RHOC" star broke the news that she and Janssen had split after nearly four years together. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating," she told People. Janssen told People: "We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough."
Ricky Martin and Jwan Josef's divorce
Ricky Martin and Jwan Joseph announced the end of their 5-year marriage in 2023. The singer and the Swedish painter first crossed paths on Instagram in 2015 and started dating several months later. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer told Andy Cohen on Radio Andy that he first noticed the artist due to his paintings. "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?'" Martin said in the interview. "And then I wrote to him," he continued, adding, "We were talking for like six months without me hearing his voice... We talked about art — nothing sexy." The singer then met the artist in London and admitted it was love at first sight. "During the, 'Hello, pleasure to meet you,' I thought, 'This is the love of my life," he told the Mexican show "Ventaneando" in 2020 (per Hello! Magazine). The two share their daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019.
Ultimately their romance came to an end in 2023 when they announced their divorce in a statement to People. "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the former couple said. Fans were shocked by the news, but some suggested it could be the perfect recipe for Martin to get back in the studio. "Ricky Martin's divorce album coming," one user tweeted following the news.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith filed for divorce after six years of marriage
Actor Billy Porter met Adam Smith in 2009 through mutual friends, and the two had an immediate connection. "I was cruisin' him as he walked up the street, and he stopped, and he was with us!" Porter told People of their first meeting. "I was like, 'Oh, well, I'll be sittin' next to this handsome specimen tonight!' The two went on to date, but broke up after just seven months of seeing each other. "The first time we were dating, we were just, like, 'hanging out,' and all of a sudden, we realized, 'Oh, it's been seven months; that's more than just hanging out!' But because we weren't conscious of it, it kind of imploded," Porter told People.
In 2015, the "Pose" actor and Smith gave love another try. The actor admitted that his connection with Smith, who co-owned the eyewear company Native Ken, had always lingered in the years after their first split. Porter proposed to Smith the following year, and the two tied the knot just over two weeks later in order to get married under President Obama's term. After a whirlwind romance and several red-carpet appearances together, the pair announced they had called it quits in July 2023. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Porter's rep told People.
Brie Larson revealed she doesn't have a plan after her split with Elijah Allan-Blitz
Brie Larson is open to new opportunities that may come her way following her split from virtual reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The "Captain Marvel" actor admitted she had split with Allan-Blitz in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in March 2023. "I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," she admitted.
Larson was first linked to Allan-Blitz in 2019 after paparazzi spotted them kissing that summer. The actor had previously been engaged to musician Alex Greenwald, but the two broke up in January 2019. Larson and Allan-Blitz had more than just a romantic relationship. She and Allan-Blitz collaborated on "The Messy Truth VR Experience" which earned them an Emmy nomination in 2020. The two also used their quarantine time wisely, working together to produce the 2022 television short "Remembering." Larson told Collider: "It was the pandemic, and we were needing to be creative ... One day, Elijah went into the office, and I feel like it was within 20 minutes, but maybe it was an hour, he had this whole concept."
The former pair have kept a low profile about their reasons for the split. Larson did however open up to Harper's Bazaar about her fears given her newfound independence. "I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," she said.