Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2023

For many "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans, there was no greater Bravo power couple than Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. The pair, whose lives have been featured on the reality show for over a decade, met in 1994 and tied the knot two years later. While Richards is famous for being a part of the Housewives franchise, Umansky runs a billion-dollar brokerage in Los Angeles that is the subject behind its own Netflix show, "Buying Beverly Hills."

The couple's relationship didn't seem to be fazed by the weight of reality television. "We're the same, with or without cameras. We're just super real and we know each other and we're real," Umansky told People in 2013. "We don't have any secrets to hide," he said, adding, "That's one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons." Just months after denying divorce rumors, their relationship took a turn. The pair announced their separation in June 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

Shortly after the news broke, the rumor mill started spinning stories that Richards was having an affair. The "RHOBH" star was photographed several times with country music star Morgan Wade, and they share matching heart tattoos. The Bravo star denied dating Wade, however, telling paparazzi (per Page Six), "We are very good friends," adding that rumors of a romantic relationship were false. Richards and Umansky released a joint statement amidst the gossip, claiming, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."