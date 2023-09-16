4 Red Flags Hugh And Deborra-Lee Jackman's Marriage Would Never Last
Although Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' relationship appeared solid, we should have seen these red flags from a mile away ahead of their separation. Since achieving mainstream fame in 2000, Jackman has curated an expansive and acclaimed career. From his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" film series, to ruling the Broadway sphere as a Tony award-winning actor, the "Swordfish" star has established roots across all aspects of the industry. But Jackman's impressive acting résumé hasn't been the only thing to capture fans' attention. Over the last 27 years, the "Les Misérables" star and his wife Furness have been the definition of "relationship goals" due to their long-standing marriage.
From the outside looking in, the pair's relationship seemed to be perfect, with Jackman constantly gushing about his love for the "Corelli" star. "Being married to you, Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together," he wrote on Instagram for their 25th wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, however, on September 15 the notoriously happy couple announced they would be splitting up after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they told People in an official statement. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
While their separation shocked fans, there may have been a few looming red flags in their relationship that pointed to their eventual divorce.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have a 13-year age gap
Throughout their marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness made waves for their 13-year age gap. The two first met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series "Corelli." At the time, the "X-Men" star was 27, while Furness was 40 years old. In a 2017 interview with People, Jackman said there was an instant attraction. "I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and, took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl,'" he revealed.
Jackman went on to say that despite Furness being older, he's the adult in their relationship. "She's just like a little kid. I'm the [one saying], 'Babe, this is not a legal parking spot.' 'Oh, come on, Mr Goody-Goody,'" he joked. While the two stars ended up developing a heartwarming relationship, their age gap has been at the center of toxic rumors over the years, with some critics describing Furness' marriage to Jackman as pure luck.
"Lucky, like I won a chuck raffle. People don't realize that it's incredibly rude to say," she explained on "Anh's Brush With Fame." We can only imagine how invasive speculation and the double standards thrust on their relationship could have affected Furness and Jackman.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been spotted without their wedding rings
When it comes to marriage, wedding rings serve as an outward representation of the couple's commitment to one another. But in recent years, Deborah-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman have been spotted out in public without that token symbol on multiple occasions. Days before announcing their split, the Australian producer was spotted traversing New York City sans wedding ring. In photos obtained by Page Six, Furness could be seen wearing a black shirt and shorts combo with striped socks and a flashy pair of shoes. Furness accessorized with a simple pair of earrings and a square pinky ring, her ring finger was noticeably bare.
Furness isn't the only one who's ditched her wedding band. Back in 2020, Jackman was spotted without his ring while out and about in New York City, which sparked rumors, of course. "That's very unlike Hugh. He rarely takes off his ring. It must be pretty bad since he got his dear old mom out of the house for a deep and meaningful chat," a source told Woman's Day (via Designerz Central). While marriage means more than simply wearing a wedding ring, the two Aussie talents sporadically ditching the piece of jewelry has definitely turned heads.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were constantly plagued by sexuality rumors
While Hugh Jackman has established himself as a talented actor and hunky sex symbol, the "X-Men" actir has also been the subject of toxic speculation regarding his sexuality. Since the early 2000s, rumors have circulated that the "Logan" star was gay, which started up after he played openly gay songwriter Peter Allen in "The Boy From Oz." "Some dudes get upset, some dudes say, 'Don't say I'm gay,' [but] I am good," he told Metro in 2018 (via Gay Times). While Jackman has remained steadfast in his heterosexuality, the rumors had a negative impact on Furness. "Just recently, it bugs her," the "Bad Education" star admitted in a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via Radar Online). "She goes: 'It's big. It's everywhere!'"
In an intimate interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the couple slammed critics for their limited view of sexuality and questioning the validity of their marriage. "It is just wrong, it's like, it's a lie... It's just offensive. If he was gay, fine, he would say he's gay," Furness explained. "It's gotten so out of whack... it's stupid, yeah, it's annoying because it's not true." Jackman echoed similar sentiments, noting that he gets upset for Furness. "I do get frustrated for Deb 'cause I see Deb go, 'Ah, this is crazy."
Despite their heartfelt interview, the speculation continued to be a thorn in the couple's side, with Furness addressing the baseless rumors as recently as April 2022.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness had a major case of 'chopped liver syndrome'
As previously mentioned, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of the series "Corelli." At the time, Furness was a star in her own right, having earned critical acclaim for her work in 1988's "Shame" and starring in numerous TV series in the late '80s and early '90s. However, shortly after getting together, Jackman's star reached unimaginable heights due to the release of "X-Men" and his involvement in various high-profile projects. In a 2013 interview with Oprah, the "Van Helsing" star opened up about how his sudden fame affected Furness. "When I first met her, Deb had done 25 films. [Corelli] was my first job, and she was the star of it," he explained. "It can be difficult at times. She'll call it the chopped liver syndrome. I've literally seen her knocked away, people trying to push her aside."
While Furness had no issues with Jackman's success, his superstardom did result in some negative assumptions about their marriage. In an interview with Women's Weekly, "The Force of Nature: The Dry 2" actor said that comments calling her lucky for marrying Jackman were not really compliments. "That to me is a putdown. I think we create our own destiny," she explained (via Time). "If you want something, you put it out there with good intention and you realize it."