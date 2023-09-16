4 Red Flags Hugh And Deborra-Lee Jackman's Marriage Would Never Last

Although Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' relationship appeared solid, we should have seen these red flags from a mile away ahead of their separation. Since achieving mainstream fame in 2000, Jackman has curated an expansive and acclaimed career. From his role as Wolverine in the "X-Men" film series, to ruling the Broadway sphere as a Tony award-winning actor, the "Swordfish" star has established roots across all aspects of the industry. But Jackman's impressive acting résumé hasn't been the only thing to capture fans' attention. Over the last 27 years, the "Les Misérables" star and his wife Furness have been the definition of "relationship goals" due to their long-standing marriage.

From the outside looking in, the pair's relationship seemed to be perfect, with Jackman constantly gushing about his love for the "Corelli" star. "Being married to you, Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met... I knew our destiny was to be together," he wrote on Instagram for their 25th wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, however, on September 15 the notoriously happy couple announced they would be splitting up after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they told People in an official statement. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

While their separation shocked fans, there may have been a few looming red flags in their relationship that pointed to their eventual divorce.