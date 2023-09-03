5 Red Flags Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Marriage Was Always Doomed
Is it over for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? Things aren't looking good for the "Game of Thrones" star and the Jonas Brother as TMZ reports the two are headed for divorce. Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 when he slid into her DMs on Instagram. "We had a lot of mutual friends. And they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. The two ended up hitting it off and their relationship was like lightning in a bottle. And while they were spotted out and about together over the course of the next few months, they didn't make things Instagram official until January 2017. At the time, Turner shared a photo of Jonas on a boat with the caption, "Miami Daze."
About nine months later, Jonas revealed he and Turner were engaged. "She said yes," he captioned an Instagram photo of the pear-shaped diamond ring he gave her. The two would go on to get married and have two children together before the bombshell report that their marriage is over. Sources told TMZ things haven't been going well for a few months now and that Jonas has been the sole caretaker for the two kids "pretty much all of the time." Let's take a look back at the red flag that indicated these two were just never going to make it.
Sophie Turner has always wanted to move to the UK
Sophie Turner has been very vocal about her desire to move to the UK — which is where she's originally from. "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter — I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing," Turner told Elle UK in 2022.
Interestingly, back in April, the Daily Mail shared some photos of Turner and Jonas in her home country, where they spent a good deal of time with their kids. However, as the site points out, Turner and Jonas have called Miami, Florida, home for a couple of years now. Over the past several weeks, Jonas has been on tour with his brothers, visiting venues across the globe. Meanwhile, Turner has been on location in the UK, filming her new series, "Joan," according to Digital Spy.
Sophie Turner met Joe Jonas when she was 20
Some fans have long felt that Sophie Turner was too young when she met Joe Jonas — which was a bit of a red flag. Perhaps their age difference was the actual red flag, as the two appeared to be in different places in their lives. With Turner just turning 20 and Jonas in his late 20s, one could argue that Turner was entering her "fun" phase of life, while Jonas was getting ready to settle down. "Surely there were women his own age who'd be much more ready to have kids but no, dude gotta go after someone so much younger, who was barely out of her teens when they started dating," one Reddit user commented on a thread about the split.
Despite the chatter surrounding their ages, however, Turner didn't seem to let it bother her. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," she said in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone. "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28," she added. Of course, Turner also had kids when she was quite young. She gave birth to her first child in 2020, when she was about 23 years old, and welcomed another child two years later.
Their travel schedules are crazy
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are both in the entertainment business but their jobs keep them going in opposite directions almost all the time. According to IMDb, Turner has been quite busy over the past few years, filming various television series, as well as movies. Of course, when Jonas isn't on tour with his brothers, he's in the studio recording new music, which doesn't really coincide with his wife's schedule — and never has. However, the two were at home together during the pandemic, which was an interesting change.
"It's been forced time at home ... I'm always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful," Jonas said during a virtual interview with CBS This Morning in 2021. He later added that "naps are nice," suggesting that being home all the time with a baby was a different kind of hard work.
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner broke up before their wedding
Joe Jonas wasted no time getting down on one knee, and he and Sophie Turner both seemed to want to get married, though they didn't do so straight away. The two shocked the world when they tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 after they attended the Billboard Music Awards that same night. "We had to get legally married in the states, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out and do an impromptu wedding," Jonas told GQ. What people didn't know at the time, however, is that Jonas and Turner actually broke up shortly before.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Turner admitted that she and Jonas got a case of "cold feet" prior to tying the knot. "It was the worst day of our lives," she told the outlet, admitting that they got back together about 24 hours later. About a month after their wedding in Sin City, Jonas and Turner jetted off to France where they exchanged vows in front of family and friends at a chateau, per People.
Joe Jonas' song to Sophie Turner was almost too telling
Joe Jonas penned the song "Hesitate" for Sophie Turner that was, you know, the sweetest thing ever — but looking back on the lyrics, the song seems like a glaring red flag. In an interview with Billboard, Joe's brother, Nick Jonasm described the song as a "love letter" to Turner. "Kiss the tears right off your face. Won't get scared, that's the old, old, old me. I'll be there, time and place. Lay it on me, all you're hold, hold, holding. Time, time only heals if we work through it now. I promise we'll figure this out," read the lyrics.
Or course, we can't forget that Turner basically took part in the entertainment world's kiss of death when she appeared in the Jonas Brothers' music video for "Sucker" in 2019. We'd probably compare this act to the curse of couples appearing together on reality television shows. In an interview with USA Today, Turner said that filming the video was "fun," but also called it "chaotic" when comparing it to her time filming "Game of Thrones." The actor ended up having a splendid time on set — but she hasn't appeared in any music videos since.