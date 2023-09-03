5 Red Flags Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Marriage Was Always Doomed

Is it over for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? Things aren't looking good for the "Game of Thrones" star and the Jonas Brother as TMZ reports the two are headed for divorce. Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 when he slid into her DMs on Instagram. "We had a lot of mutual friends. And they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar in 2019. The two ended up hitting it off and their relationship was like lightning in a bottle. And while they were spotted out and about together over the course of the next few months, they didn't make things Instagram official until January 2017. At the time, Turner shared a photo of Jonas on a boat with the caption, "Miami Daze."

About nine months later, Jonas revealed he and Turner were engaged. "She said yes," he captioned an Instagram photo of the pear-shaped diamond ring he gave her. The two would go on to get married and have two children together before the bombshell report that their marriage is over. Sources told TMZ things haven't been going well for a few months now and that Jonas has been the sole caretaker for the two kids "pretty much all of the time." Let's take a look back at the red flag that indicated these two were just never going to make it.