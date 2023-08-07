How Many Hallmark Movies Has Danica McKellar Starred In?

There's nothing like a good Danica McKellar Hallmark movie to put you in a fantastic mood. Many who have watched the actor on Hallmark have known McKellar since she was a teenager playing Winnie Cooper on "The Wonder Years." So it wasn't hard for the actor to become a fan-favorite on the Hallmark Channel.

It seemed that every year fans were lucky enough to see McKellar star in a new Hallmark movie. And as much as viewers enjoyed it, so did McKellar. She told "Today," "They're just so good natured and they tell good stories about good people, and yes, they provide an escape from our crazy world, but more than that they remind us that we can be better and they remind us to connect to each other... and I love to spread that in the world." McKellar always enjoyed the joyful spirit that came from creating projects with Hallmark, and with each film it solidified her integral role with the network.

McKellar and Hallmark became so intertwined that it started to become her most well-known role, even more so than "The Wonder Years." She told People, "[I]t used to be every day of my life somebody would recognize me for 'The Wonder Years' on the street and now they're talking about Hallmark movies. It's so wonderful." Clearly, McKellar has left quite a mark on Hallmark and its viewers and it's no surprise because she's done quite a number of projects with the network.