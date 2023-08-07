Did Ryan Gosling Really Sing I'm Just Ken In The Barbie Movie?

The "Barbie" movie has quickly become the film of the summer and could rake in a whopping $1 billion at the box office in the first three weeks of its release, according to CNBC. Additionally, Forbes reports that the movie's soundtrack has also been super successful. From Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" to the reimagined "Barbie World" — a fresh spin on the original "Barbie Girl" by Aqua — the songs from the "Barbie" movie have already been streamed millions of times. Another song from the film, "I'm Just Ken," is proving to be popular, too, with some 6 million streams on Spotify. The song was created as an anthem for Ken, played by actor Ryan Gosling, and was written by Grammy award-winner Mark Ronson.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ronson explained his thought process behind the track and said that he really wanted to put the often-neglected Ken on the map. "I instantly had this idea for this lyric: 'I'm just Ken / Anywhere else I'd be a 10.' It just seemed funny. It felt a little bit emo, like, this poor guy. He's so hot, but can't get the time of day," Ronson recalled. Interestingly enough, Ronson admits that he didn't write the song for Gosling. In fact he didn't think Gosling would even be the one singing it. As it turns out, however, Gosling heard the track and insisted that he record the vocals. But there was one problem.