Barbie BRAWL! Moviegoers Throw Hands As Credits Roll In Viral Video

The "Barbie" movie has totally incensed certain groups on social media. However, it's also been the source of an actual physical altercation as well. But before we get to the brunt of this wild story, let's go over a couple of positives. First, "Barbie" — which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — has only been in theaters since July 21, but global audiences have already spent over $350 million in just five days, according to The Guardian. Even the $145 million marketing budget the studio allocated towards its legendary press run, according to Variety, hasn't impeded profits. Fortunately, the Summer is still young, so there's plenty of time for fans to continue to swoon over "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling's portrayal of a doll having an existential crisis and make sure "Oppenheimer" never surpasses it in ticket sales.

Unfortunately, "Barbie" has angered conservatives who feel the film's message is too left-leaning and feminist. One of the movie's loudest critics is Ben Shapiro, who didn't appreciate how frequently characters used the word "patriarchy," according to his tweet. By the way, he also expressed his list of frustrations on YouTube in a 43-minute video. Now, the otherwise beloved film has another negative slant attached to it, as it was recently playing in a theater where a scary brawl broke out.