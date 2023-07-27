Barbie BRAWL! Moviegoers Throw Hands As Credits Roll In Viral Video
The "Barbie" movie has totally incensed certain groups on social media. However, it's also been the source of an actual physical altercation as well. But before we get to the brunt of this wild story, let's go over a couple of positives. First, "Barbie" — which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — has only been in theaters since July 21, but global audiences have already spent over $350 million in just five days, according to The Guardian. Even the $145 million marketing budget the studio allocated towards its legendary press run, according to Variety, hasn't impeded profits. Fortunately, the Summer is still young, so there's plenty of time for fans to continue to swoon over "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling's portrayal of a doll having an existential crisis and make sure "Oppenheimer" never surpasses it in ticket sales.
Unfortunately, "Barbie" has angered conservatives who feel the film's message is too left-leaning and feminist. One of the movie's loudest critics is Ben Shapiro, who didn't appreciate how frequently characters used the word "patriarchy," according to his tweet. By the way, he also expressed his list of frustrations on YouTube in a 43-minute video. Now, the otherwise beloved film has another negative slant attached to it, as it was recently playing in a theater where a scary brawl broke out.
It's all YouTube's fault
A fight breaks out at the end of #Barbie in Brazil, reportedly due to a woman bringing her kid and letting them watch YouTube during the movie. pic.twitter.com/G3eBKUTto9— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023
Barbie would probably be horrified at how patrons at a movie theater in Brazil acted after watching her live-action debut. According to TMZ, two women were filmed fighting in a movie theater after one of them allowed her child to watch videos on a phone for the film's duration. While that seems like an innocuous thing to get upset about, it actually is poor movie etiquette. With that said, the physical fight, which included one of the women being pushed to the ground, was an obvious overreaction. According to the New York Post, the child in question was actually catching up on some good ole YouTube during the film. They also claimed that the mom was the aggressor.
Of course, social media has come through with some truly enlightening reactions to the bizarre confrontation. "Justified. Child disturbed the Kenergy of the cinema," tweeted one fan, though we have to mention that violence is never the answer. Another fan sided with the child. "Movie is so trash the kids got bored. Can't blame them," tweeted the user. A slightly more level-headed commenter tweeted, "Just leave the cinema if you're not going to pay attention to the film. That said, it's not deep enough to get into a physical fight and risk jail over a movie. Just tell the manager and get a ticket to another showing."