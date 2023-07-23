Everything We Know About Margot Robbie

The blonde bombshell who brought "Barbie" to life is none other than Margot Robbie. The 2023 film took the world by storm that July, and it's easy to see why. Barbie dolls launched in 1959 and have been a part of childhoods for as long as many can remember. As the famous Aqua song goes, "Imagination, life is your creation," and it feels like that within the world of Barbie. Many of us feel a sense of nostalgia for Barbie — when playing with the iconic dolls opened up a world of possibilities. The brand has faced its fair share of criticism, however, often being accused of promoting exclusivity and an unrealistic beauty standard. But Barbie ultimately evolved and shifted to reflect a different reality, from a slim, blonde, blue-eyed bombshell to dolls that feature women and men of all shapes, sizes, and races.

Robbie fits the Barbie version that many know all too well: exceptionally gorgeous, slender, with a bright white smile and long blonde locks. While she may be a sight for sore eyes (and even more so in her head-to-toe Barbie-themed attire), there's more to her than meets the eye. The Australian actor has had a successful career that speaks for itself, but there are many things fans don't know about the star. Her early years were a far cry from the impeccably dressed icon of femininity that she plays on screen. She's creative, intelligent, determined, and honest — judging from what she shares with the rest of the world.

This is everything we know about our Barbie — Margot Robbie.