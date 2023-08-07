What's The Real Meaning Of Mine By Kelly Clarkson? Here's What We Think

"Mine" sheds light on Kelly Clarkson's emotional journey following a bad breakup. In fact, the entire album was inspired by her split from Brandon Blackstock. She told Variety, "But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it. And then I didn't know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind." She further explained that the album follows the stages of a relationship and contains a range of emotions. In "Mine," she displays her anger and bitterness once the relationship is over.

From the beginning of the song, it's clear that Clarkson's world was turned upside down by this romance. The betrayal had a profound impact on her, and she wanted her ex-husband to experience the same painful heartache she did. Clarkson conveys that she was blindsided, singing, "I hope one day someone will take your heart and hold it tight / Make you feel like you're invincible deep inside / And right when you think that it's perfect, they cross a line / And steal your shine / Like you did mine."

What lyrics like that, Clarkson eschewed subtlety and instead laid it on the line for her listeners.