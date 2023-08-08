Barbara Corcoran Once Shared The Shark Tank Deal That's Made Her The Most Money

Barbara Corcoran has been a "shark" on "Shark Tank" ever since its debut in 2009, joining fellow investors Robert Herjavec, Kevin O' Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, and more in wheeling and dealing with up-and-coming entrepreneurs — to the tune of millions of dollars in investments. Corcoran, who started her real estate company, The Corcoran Group, with a small investment, has shared some of her secrets in her book "Shark Tales: How I Turned $1,000 Into a Billion Dollar Business." But even she has made some bum deals.

"My worst ['Shark Tank' deal] was investing in a fast-talking cowboy selling exercise equipment who needed to lose 50 pounds. Instead, he lost my $50,000," Corcoran once told Forbes. She added that her "best" deal was with a cake company where she asked to be paid back per cake and earned back her initial investment in just three weeks.

But that was way back in 2012, and there's been a lot of deals since then. And one of them made Corcoran hundreds of millions.