Who Is Hallmark Star Paul Greene's Real-Life Love, Kate Austin?

One of Hallmark's most musical leading men, Paul Greene, proposed to Kate Austin in 2019. Greene announced their engagement in an Instagram post that included photos and videos of the couple celebrating their new relationship status during a romantic trip in Italy.

Greene told ET that he and Austin had been dating for four years when he popped the question. "We are like two puzzle pieces that just fit perfectly together in every way," he gushed. He also praised his partner for being a great future stepmother to his son Oliver, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Angi Fletcher.

To capture the heart of the "When Comes the Heart" star, Austin didn't have to do much; upon seeing a photograph of Austin, Greene was instantly smitten. "[I] messaged her right away and asked if she wanted to go to a movie," he said. Their love story served as the inspiration for his song "I Love You Now," and he was determined to make his proposal another grand romantic gesture. However, finding the perfect place to propose proved to be a challenge. "We were in Rome and Kate had a dental emergency, so that eliminated Rome," he told MediaVillage. Tourists interrupted another attempt, but Greene tried again. "I grabbed the ring and Kate said, 'My fingers are so swollen from all the hiking — so, again, nope," he continued. He finally got that ring on Austin's finger at their hotel, and the two keep proving that they're the perfect match.