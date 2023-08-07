Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner, Dead At 57
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has died at the age of 57, per People. Randall's family released a statement to the outlet revealing his death was the result of his private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis better known as ALS. They wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."
For those who may not be familiar with the medical condition, Mayo Clinic reports that ALS "is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." The condition tends to get worse over time and symptoms include trouble walking, physical weakness, and difficulty speaking. Although his passing is devastating for his family, they are extremely thankful for the medical care he received. They shared, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The family asked for privacy as they deal with the difficult loss of their loved one.
Bullock, who lives a private life, has yet to comment on the loss of her partner. Regardless, this is a difficult time for everyone involved and he's sure to be missed.
Sandra Bullock saw a future with Bryan Randall, but not marriage
Sandra Bullock was married once — and that was enough. After her messy divorce from Jesse James came to an end, the "Miss Congeniality" actor was much more cautious about her dating life.
However, after her divorce, Bullock and Bryan Randall formed a strong relationship and it seemed like the next step would be to get married. But no matter how much she loved Randall, the actor revealed on "Red Table Talk" that she never pictured herself getting married again. She said, "I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man." Bullock believed she could love the photographer just as much without walking down the aisle again.
It's clear that even without a ring on her finger, she loved Randall. She shared, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [with Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever." However, it seems like Randall may have had a different opinion. According to Us Weekly, the photographer wanted to marry Bullock, and ultimately their difference of opinions on the topic led them to a brief break at the end of 2022. At the time of Randall's passing, however, the two were said to be together and better than ever.