Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner, Dead At 57

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has died at the age of 57, per People. Randall's family released a statement to the outlet revealing his death was the result of his private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis better known as ALS. They wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

For those who may not be familiar with the medical condition, Mayo Clinic reports that ALS "is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord." The condition tends to get worse over time and symptoms include trouble walking, physical weakness, and difficulty speaking. Although his passing is devastating for his family, they are extremely thankful for the medical care he received. They shared, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours." The family asked for privacy as they deal with the difficult loss of their loved one.

Bullock, who lives a private life, has yet to comment on the loss of her partner. Regardless, this is a difficult time for everyone involved and he's sure to be missed.