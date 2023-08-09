Celine Dion Has More Siblings Than You Might Realize

Céline Dion might be a world-famous superstar, but she's never forgotten the value of family and credits them for powering her success. According to Good Morning America, Dion's late husband, René Angélil, her brother, her stepson, and her sister, have all been involved in her career to varying degrees. "It is a family affair and it makes it possible for me. Because if you spend — since you're 12 years old — if you decide to spend all your life doing your work, it's amazing to be able to surround yourself with people that make you feel at your best," the songbird gushed in 2012.

Dion and her siblings have also bonded through tragedy, remaining close after their father died in 2003 and their mother followed suit in 2020. That year, Dion told fans how her mother's death brought her and her siblings together, the Daily Mail noted. Explaining that her mother had been sick for a while, Dion said, "I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal, and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other and we said our goodbyes." She added, "We are pretty sure that Mom waited for us to be all together one more time."

Many A-listers are known for coming from tight-knit families, but Dion's bond with her siblings is special because there are so many of them. It's rare for a family of her size to be so close.