Why Stormy Daniels Once Threatened To Sue Wendy Williams

Stormy Daniels threatened to take Wendy Williams to court after the talk show host made some mean-spirited comments about her on her since-canceled talk show. It's been a long time since Williams sat onstage and spewed her razor-sharp opinions on Hollywood's hot topics. Unfortunately, the famously shady talk show host was forced out of the spotlight amid an onslaught of serious health issues. It's been speculated that her long battle with Graves' disease, substance use, and other ailments, per Us Weekly, expedited her utter and complete downfall. According to TV Line, Williams wasn't present when "The Wendy Williams Show" aired its last episode in the Summer of 2022. Her post-talk show life has also been filled with hurdles. So far, fans have been able to preview zero episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast, though Page Six has assured hopeful listeners that it hasn't officially been canceled.

Given Williams' 12-plus years on television, paired with her long history in radio, it'd be hard to choose one example of her most brutal celebrity commentary. However, her coarse remarks about Daniels, the adult movie star who had a brief affair with former President Donald Trump in 2006, are definitely in the top five. Given that Daniels once threatened to sue the New Jersey native, it's safe to say that she thinks so too.