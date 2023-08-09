Why Stormy Daniels Once Threatened To Sue Wendy Williams
Stormy Daniels threatened to take Wendy Williams to court after the talk show host made some mean-spirited comments about her on her since-canceled talk show. It's been a long time since Williams sat onstage and spewed her razor-sharp opinions on Hollywood's hot topics. Unfortunately, the famously shady talk show host was forced out of the spotlight amid an onslaught of serious health issues. It's been speculated that her long battle with Graves' disease, substance use, and other ailments, per Us Weekly, expedited her utter and complete downfall. According to TV Line, Williams wasn't present when "The Wendy Williams Show" aired its last episode in the Summer of 2022. Her post-talk show life has also been filled with hurdles. So far, fans have been able to preview zero episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast, though Page Six has assured hopeful listeners that it hasn't officially been canceled.
Given Williams' 12-plus years on television, paired with her long history in radio, it'd be hard to choose one example of her most brutal celebrity commentary. However, her coarse remarks about Daniels, the adult movie star who had a brief affair with former President Donald Trump in 2006, are definitely in the top five. Given that Daniels once threatened to sue the New Jersey native, it's safe to say that she thinks so too.
Wendy Williams body shamed Stormy Daniels
In January 2018, five years before Donald Trump faced federal charges for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels hush money related to their 2006 affair, the adult entertainer went public with their relationship. During an episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Williams labeled Daniels as a "liar" and then tore into her account. "Stormy Daniels is lying," Williams said (via TMZ). "She knows what she did, and now she's on her 'Make America h**ny again tour,' at 38 years old, all worn out, down below." Daniels responded to Williams' claim, saying, "My vagina is a well trained beautiful athlete that would not have the longest running contract in porn history if she were ugly." The outlet also reported that Daniels planned to sue Williams for defamation.
However, Daniels obviously never got too far into the legal process, as nothing ever came of her threats. According to Perez Hilton, this is probably due to the fact that winning defamation lawsuits usually prove to be an uphill battle for plaintiffs. Unfortunately, Daniels would go on to face similar circumstances later that year when a judge ruled against her in a separate defamation lawsuit against Trump, per CBS News.
Wendy Williams continued to attack Stormy Daniels
Two months later, Stormy Daniels appeared on "60 Minutes," hosted by Anderson Cooper. During the interview, Daniels revealed her reason for speaking up about her past with Trump, despite all of the negative backlash. "Because people are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me, I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, 'Oh, you're an opportunist,'" said Daniels (via CBS News). "You're taking advantage of this."
After the interview, Wendy Williams shared more scathing commentary about Daniels' recollection. "This is what 39 looks like these days?" asked Williams during her talk show (via Newsweek). She also challenged Daniels' previous claims that she was only intimate with Trump once. "I don't believe it only happened once; I don't know that I liked Anderson Cooper doing the interview," continued Williams. "I believe it happened more than once. I do believe all that she's saying. I do believe she wasn't MeToo-ed... [Trump] didn't force himself on her; she was a voluntary participant." Williams then made more crude comments about Daniels' physical appearance, saying, "You know, she's got a few more miles left on her face where she could be at the hoedown," said Williams.