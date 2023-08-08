Adam Sandler Met His Wife Jackie On The Set Of One Of His Biggest Movies

Adam Sandler is the rare case of an A-list actor who doesn't have an extensive relationship history for the world to dissect. Instead, Adam has spent the past two decades with Jackie Sandler. "The Wedding Singer" star and Jackie tied the knot in June 2003 in a star-studded ceremony that included Adam's close friend Jennifer Aniston among its guests. The decision to wed Jackie is one he's forever grateful for. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life," Adam captioned an Instagram post to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Adam and Jackie started a family in May 2006, when they welcomed their daughter Sadie. The couple expanded the brood in November 2008 with the addition of a second daughter, Sunny. "I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always," he wrote in the post. Adam's love for and dedication to his work transcends to his personal life.

Despite his busy schedule, he makes sure to find time to go to his girls' school so he can show off his parenting abilities during lunch. "I am the coolest ... You can just show up with In-N-Out Burger and your kid loves you more," he said at a 2014 conference to promote the film "Blended." Adam maintains his family and career pretty close, keeping them involved in his projects. That's been true from the get-on, considering he met his wife on set.