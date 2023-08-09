What Happened To Mitch McConnell's First Wife, Sherrill Redmon?

As the longest-serving Senate party leader, Mitch McConnell has become a major piece in the U.S. conservative movement. But the Republican likely wouldn't have achieved this status without the help of the women in his life. McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who served as secretary of labor under George W. Bush and as secretary of transportation under Donald Trump, has been particularly fundamental in his journey from Kentucky senator to one of this century's most influential politicians.

In addition to being involved in politics herself, Chao is the daughter of a Chinese shipping mogul whose business proved essential in advancing McConnell's career. Chao's family has poured a pretty penny into McConnell's campaigns, starting even before he married her in 1993, according to the New York Times. And money isn't the only way Chao has helped McConnell. He has also used her in ads to stave off criticism of his policies that are widely considered anti-women and discriminatory.

Although McConnell made a name for himself as a conservative lawmaker, his beliefs weren't always on the far-right end of the political spectrum. A big testament to that is his ex-wife, Sherrill Redmon, whom he married in 1968 and with whom he shares three daughters: Eleanor, Claire, and Porter. Not only did McConnell build a family with Redmon, he also leaned on her political knowledge in the early days of his career. Despite her early influence and the fact that she's mother of his only children, McConnell now all but pretends she never existed.