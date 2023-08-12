How Rich Is MrBeast?
With over 700 videos on his YouTube channel, MrBeast has become one of the most popular and well-known YouTubers of the last few years. His first video, all about Minecraft, was published over a decade ago in February 2012. However, after a couple of videos and a few years under his belt, his content switched directions and he began creating challenges, sharing parts of his life, and explaining fun facts.
MrBeast made his money through his YouTube channel, in surprising amounts for a man who started with videos about video games. Nowadays, according to Rolling Stone, some of that money is guarded by his stepfather in a filing cabinet inside MrBeast's warehouse — which functions as his headquarters and storage for all of his merchandise. A cool million is packed inside a cabinet and counted by a former physical therapist.
Despite the crazy amounts of money MrBeast continues to make through brand deals and his ever-growing popularity, he is also known for giving money away to his followers. He told Forbes, "I got my first brand deal for $10,000 and I gave it away. I got it, went outside and gave it to a homeless person. I don't want to play it up too much. It just felt good. It's a world where I take 10 grand and light it on fire and make 20 grand." One of his followers, who won $100,000, said MrBeast is also in the business of changing lives.
Was MrBeast born rich?
When someone gains popularity as an influencer and begins to build their own fortune, people begin to wonder if the person came from money or if they truly started their business from nothing. So it was only natural that as MrBeast's millions increased, people began to question whether he had a family fortune.
MrBeast doesn't have a rich family history. He was born in Kansas and considered middle-class. While he was growing up, his parents were the owners of a small business and the business owner mentality continued with MrBeast. FourWeekMBA reported that when he was a teenager, MrBeast began by reselling Counter-Strike knives online. He had his own account on Shopify, would purchase the knives for $10, and resell them for $20 to make a profit. That business enterprise lasted for as long as his mother didn't know. Once she found out, the business was shut down.
Although many may look to MrBeast's past to understand why and how he has gotten this far, the man himself doesn't think much of it. He told Rolling Stone, "I'm very forward-thinking. F**k the past. It's already happened. I'm trying to conquer the future."
When did MrBeast become rich?
MrBeast's channel began in 2012, but that doesn't mean he immediately began making money. His first video was posted when he was about to turn 13 years old, but he didn't enter billionaire status until he was 21. So, when exactly did he begin making money?
His career skyrocketed in 2017 when a video about the worst intros on YouTube went viral. It was then that he became more popular and his channel started getting the traction it now has. Soon after that, he became one of the highest-paid content creators on YouTube and won different awards as a content creator and social media star.
During his interview with Forbes, MrBeast made it clear that at the beginning of his career, he kept his digital presence separate from his life, and not many people knew about it. Later, when he dropped out of college to pursue the project full-time, his mother kicked him out of the house. Three years after his 2017 video went viral, however, MrBeast was making $24 million a year with no signs of slowing down. On the contrary, his earnings continued to increase as more people and brands found his channel.
How much money does MrBeast make?
After watching his videos and realizing how much money MrBeast gives away, you have to wonder how much money he actually makes. Considering the fact that MrBeast didn't start making money until five years into his YouTube channel, it is reasonable to assume that the sums of money he makes every year varies and changes depending on the content, his brand deals, and the exposure he has each year.
According to the Social Blade, MrBeast's YouTube channel got an average of about 47,977,875 views per day as of mid-2023, which means he may make anywhere between $12,000 and $191,900 per day. However, this changes constantly as the views on each video vary and the earnings will fluctuate. His videos can make anywhere from $1,500 to $350,800. Money Made estimates MrBeast makes around $3 million per month off his YouTube channel alone. While in 2020 he made $24 million, by 2021 he was making nearly $50 million a year.
However, MrBeast told Rolling Stone that for him it isn't all about the money. "[I don't] give a f**k about money, I don't want to live my life chasing the next shiny object ... It's a sad, miserable way to go about life."
How does MrBeast make money?
It is safe to assume that MrBeast has made most of his fortune from his YouTube channel. As explained by Money Made, his channel makes about $3 million per month. This comes from advertisements. According to Money Made, the sharing model that was created for YouTube ads typically gives creators around 55% of the income generated from said ads.
However, MrBeast hasn't made all of his money simply from YouTube ads. Another way in which he has grown his fortune is through sponsorships and brand partnerships. These deals mean that he will use his videos to promote a product or a service, tailoring it to whatever brand he is working with. In the past, he has partnered with brands such as Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Quidd, and CSGO Lotto. He also has his own merchandise which fans can buy.
As a business person, MrBeast knew how to use his exposure to create other ventures. That is how MrBeast Burger came to be. Forbes reported that in 2021, he earned $3 million with his stakes in the company, which represented 4% of the sales. This business started with a company owned by Robert Earl from Planet Hollywood, Virtual Dining Concepts. MrBeast also created a second business startup, Feastables, which sells candy bars.
What is MrBeast's net worth?
In July 2023, Money Made announced that MrBeast's net worth had reached $105 million and that he was aiming to reach the $1 billion mark with his business and investments. With his channel alone making over $54 million a year, it is to expected to see him grow his net worth even more. When talking about the growth of his business and his brand, MrBeast told Rolling Stone, "Five years ago, I had to raise my hand to go use the bathroom. This is the tip of the iceberg. Give me 20 years and then see what we will accomplish."
Back in 2022, when Forbes interviewed him, MrBeast was making an annual income of $32 million from YouTube ads on his different channels and $9 million in sponsorships and brand partnerships. His channel was highlighted for being the YouTube account with the most subscribers on a global scale. By the end of that year, he was labeled as the highest-earning social media creator with an income of $110 million. "A lot of people still see YouTubers as a subclass of influencers," he said. "They still just don't truly understand the influence a lot of creators have."
How does MrBeast spend his money?
Inevitably, making money means spending money. A lot of the money MrBeast has earned goes back into his YouTube videos and brand advertisements. During The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, MrBeast discussed how he spends his money on his channel. He said he spends between $7 and $8 million per month to make his videos. "How do I think it's [money] best spent? Just making the best YouTube videos possible. I mean, if we want to sell more Feastables bars or merch or get better brand deals, it all literally just stems around people watching the videos."
Most of MrBeast's money goes into building his businesses, gaining more exposure, and creating the content that has gained him so many followers. Aside from the millions that go into his YouTube channels (with $4 million of that going into his main account), he spends a few hundred thousand dollars on Beast Reacts and Beast Gaming, $1 million dollars a month on Feastables' promotion and stocking, and couple million dollars on MrBeast Burger.
How many houses does MrBeast own?
For many people, investing means investing in real estate. That is something that MrBeast seems to have embraced from the moment his YouTube channel took off and he began making more and more money. According to The Economic Times, he made his first home purchase back in 2018: a house in Greenville, North Carolina that was worth $320,000. Two years later, he purchased another home for about $263,000. That was the beginning of his investment in the neighborhood as he slowly began to buy more houses in the area for his family and employees.
The New York Post reported he ended up purchasing five houses in the neighborhood where he grew up. After he bought the second house in 2020, he went for three more properties that were not listed on the market. It is rumored that he purchased all three of them for $1.45 million. What is remarkable about these purchases is that MrBeast isn't trying to live the typical LA-like influencer life, but has opted for a more modest way of living.
How many cars does MrBeast own?
Although MrBeast spends a lot of his money on his YouTube channel and marketing for his other brands (and has invested a large amount of his earnings in real estate), he does also spend money on one of his biggest passions: cars.
According to First Sportz, there are four main cars that MrBeast owns or is rumored to own. The first is a BMW i8 which he has owned for a few years. His followers know how much he likes his German hybrid because the car is featured on one of his YouTube videos, entitled "I Bought an Expensive Car Using Only $1 Bills." He also owns a Tesla Model 3 which was a gift from a YouTuber. The car was repainted and designed especially for him, which pushed MrBeast to announce that he wouldn't be driving it because it would make him too recognizable.
MrBeast regularly drives a Dodge Grand Caravan, but is rumored to also own a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder. He has been seen giving away Lamborghinis to his friends in the past which makes fans wonder if he owns one for himself. One time, he organized a contest for the Spanish version of his channel in which his friends raced Lamborghinis and whoever won got to keep the car.
Does MrBeast donate to charity?
From the beginning of his career, MrBeast has been known for making videos giving away large sums of money to followers and random people. Many believe he does this in order to get traction and gain more views, but he also seems to be committed to continuing to give money away as long as he keeps making it. On his YouTube Channel Beast Philanthropy, he has a disclaimer that says, "100% of the profits from my ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships will go towards making the world a better place!"
Back in 2020, he tweeted saying, "I want to build other channels like beast gaming and beast reacts so I can run my main channel at a loss and grow as big as possible. And then use my main channel's influence to one day open hundreds of homeless shelters/food banks and give away all the money" (via Gamer Tweak).
However, a large part of his giveaways goes to his fans. Dot Esports highlighted that MrBeast has given away some of the largest rewards on YouTube including a private island worth $800,000, $1 million to split between 100 participants in one of his videos, $1 million to a contest winner, over a million dollars worth of his bars, and another private island worth $2 million.
Is MrBeast married?
When MrBeast did his interview with Rolling Stone, he admitted it was hard for him to keep personal relationships going outside of his work. "I'm not really good at keeping friends. All my friends revolve around work." However, this hasn't stopped him from pursuing a long-distance relationship with Thea Booysen who lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
According to Cottonable, Booysen is a famous Twitcher with a decent amount of followers on social media. When the two of them met, his now-girlfriend believed she was being put to the test as he asked her a list of questions which in the end turned out to be questions aimed to find out if the two of them were compatible. Booysen also has her own YouTube channel: TheaBeasty (a one-letter difference from Beast). Also on Twitch, she posts content related to video games.