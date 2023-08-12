How Rich Is MrBeast?

With over 700 videos on his YouTube channel, MrBeast has become one of the most popular and well-known YouTubers of the last few years. His first video, all about Minecraft, was published over a decade ago in February 2012. However, after a couple of videos and a few years under his belt, his content switched directions and he began creating challenges, sharing parts of his life, and explaining fun facts.

MrBeast made his money through his YouTube channel, in surprising amounts for a man who started with videos about video games. Nowadays, according to Rolling Stone, some of that money is guarded by his stepfather in a filing cabinet inside MrBeast's warehouse — which functions as his headquarters and storage for all of his merchandise. A cool million is packed inside a cabinet and counted by a former physical therapist.

Despite the crazy amounts of money MrBeast continues to make through brand deals and his ever-growing popularity, he is also known for giving money away to his followers. He told Forbes, "I got my first brand deal for $10,000 and I gave it away. I got it, went outside and gave it to a homeless person. I don't want to play it up too much. It just felt good. It's a world where I take 10 grand and light it on fire and make 20 grand." One of his followers, who won $100,000, said MrBeast is also in the business of changing lives.