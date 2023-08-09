Here's Who Hallmark Star Jen Lilley Is Married To In Real Life

Sure, Jen Lilley sort of betrayed the Hallmark Channel by signing a contract with its star-snatching competitor, the Great American Family Channel (GAC), but when it comes to marriage, she's all about loyalty. When Lilley and Jason Wayne celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2020, she paid tribute to her husband in a sweet Instagram post. "To the man who gives me wind beneath my wings to take on my massive dreams and goals and who anchors my soul when my sassy and constantly fired up self takes on too much at once, I love you," Lilley wrote.

According to Soaps, Lilley and Wayne found each other on an online dating platform in 2004 but, as is the case with all of the Hallmark Channel's best slow-burn romances, they didn't immediately become a happy couple and start planning their wedding right away. "Did you ever fall in love with an unassuming friend? That's how Jason (my real life hubby) and I started," Lilley tweeted in 2019. In an Instagram post, she revealed that Wayne popped the question during a romantic stroll through a garden and the couple tied the knot in 2007.

Unfortunately for the newlyweds, their happily ever after got off to a bumpy start when Lilley graduated from the University of Virginia and decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Wayne didn't have his own Hollywood dream but he backed his bride 100 percent.