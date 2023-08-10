Here's What Margot Robbie Looks Like Without Makeup

Margot Robbie has been blowing up all over the media, thanks to her stunning portrayal of "Barbie."

In fact, the actor has been staying true to the iconic character and has been channeling Barbie even before the movie came out, inspiring masses of fans to try the Barbiecore makeup trend. Robbie's makeup artist for the premiere, Patti Dubroff shared that while she used a variety of products to transform the actor into the doll, "Her beauty radiates from deep within, that's who she really is ... a glow that is not made up purely of cosmetics it's the one that's most aspirational from within. That's real beauty," per Vogue.

Robbie does indeed have a fresh-faced look and shared with Vogue UK, "I always start by cleansing in the shower — I don't do too many steps because I genuinely don't have that much time, but I'm anal-retentive about having really clean skin. Especially with my job, where they just layer makeup on and on and on," (via Women's Health). While we're used to seeing Robbie all glammed up while she's playing Harley Quinn or Barbie, as well on the red carpet, she looks just as stunning makeup-free.