Woman Behind Viral Plane Meltdown Is An Exec In Real Life

It turns out that the mysterious airplane passenger who went viral while on an American Airlines flight over the Summer has a really great job. Did you miss the video of a woman confidently asserting that one of her fellow airplane passengers was "not real?" Well, she actually said, "That mother f***ker back there is not real," along with a bunch of other colorful musings that delighted the world for weeks. She also pointed to an unknown man, who internet enthusiasts tried their best to identify. Unfortunately, the search never turned up any promising suspects, although the accompanying jokes were awards all on their own.

According to Fox 4 News, Carrot Top was aboard the flight and was one of the few unfortunate souls who'll be able to recount the tale firsthand. Shortly after the moment went viral, the comedian took to Instagram to give his side of the situation, claiming she screamed "at the top of her lungs like, 'F**k this, f**k this! You guys are doomed! Get me off this f**king plane!' So, we're off the plane. She got her wish." He also posted his hopes that she'd end up "behind bars in Dallas, Texas." But now that the woman has been identified, there's certainly been a renewed interest in this mind-boggling moment.