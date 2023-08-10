The Bizarre HGTV Polygamy Show That Got Canceled After One Episode

Did you know that HGTV once tried its hand at producing a polygamy family-focused television show? The same network that made hits like "Love It or List It" and "Property Brothers" canceled its polygamist home renovation show after airing just one episode.

We've seen from reality shows like TLC's "Sister Wives" how complicated it can be to accommodate a plural family in one household. When audiences first met husband Kody Brown and his three wives in 2010, the "Sister Wives" lived in Utah under the same huge roof but were divided into three separate living spaces for each wife and their children. The Brown family eventually relocated to Nevada, where the then-four wives each received their own homesteads next to each other in a Las Vegas cul de sac.

Being in a polygamist family definitely has its own unique requirements in terms of day-to-day accommodations for such a large amount of people. HGTV thought audiences would be interested in this process, but some drawbacks made the network reconsider.