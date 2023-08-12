Why Daymond John Got A Restraining Order Against Former Shark Tank Contestants
Business mogul Daymond John has enjoyed a long, illustrious career, but perhaps his biggest claim to fame is his work as an investor on the ABC hit series "Shark Tank." John began appearing on the business reality television show in 2009 and quickly reminded viewers, budding entrepreneurs, and John's fellow affluent "Shark Tank" judges exactly why his various business ventures including his apparel brand, FUBU, were so successful. "He used the platform in a way that none of the rest of us were smart enough to do initially," Barbara Corcoran told Inc. in 2022 about John's approach on the show. "He's also the only one who judges people more sharply than I do," she added.
Alas, not all of his "Shark Tank" deals have been slam dunks. In fact, one got downright nasty and eventually resulted in John filing a restraining order against former contestants. But what exactly moved John to seek the protective order in the first place? Here's everything we know.
Al Bubba Baker publicly alleged that Daymond John misled him
In 2013, former NFL player Al "Bubba" Baker appeared on ABC's "Shark Tank" and struck a deal with investor Daymond John, forking over a 30% stake in his boneless baby back rib business in exchange for $300,000 in capital. And for a while, all seemed well following the on-air handshake deal. Then in 2019, Baker abruptly closed the doors of his restaurant, and by 2023 it was apparent he had a major bone to pick with John.
Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times wherein Bubba publicly accused John of deliberately misleading him and withholding profits, John sought and successfully obtained a restraining order against Bubba, his wife, Sabrina Baker, and their daughter, Brittani Baker. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler noted in the restraining order that the Bakers' public comments, allegations, and social media posts "clearly caused reputational harm that John will now have to deal with and counter" and prohibited them from making any further comments "that may be considered in any way negative, disparaging, or false, which could adversely impact the reputation, goodwill, credibility, or value" of John or his company, DF Ventures.
Daymond John vowed that he would continue to defend his reputation
Following the judge's decision to grant the restraining order Daymond John took to social media to relish the victory. "Today's decision against the Bakers, their company, and their lies is a moment of vindication," the television personality began in a lengthy letter to his followers. "The actual facts, the record and the federal judge's opinion have confirmed that I did not — and could not have — committed any wrongdoing. Let this be a reminder of the importance of the truth in an age of misinformation and clickbait," he cautioned. John also vowed that he would continue to defend his reputation.
Since then, however, it appears it's only been onward and upward for the investor. On August 6, he delivered the opening keynote address aptly titled "Secrets of a Shark" at the 2023 American Society of Association Executives annual meeting and expo. Meanwhile, Al "Bubba" Baker and his family have kept mum following the judge's decision. In fact, CBS MoneyWatch reached out for comment, but Al "Bubba" Baker's daughter, Brittani Baker, did not offer up any statements regarding the matter.