Why Daymond John Got A Restraining Order Against Former Shark Tank Contestants

Business mogul Daymond John has enjoyed a long, illustrious career, but perhaps his biggest claim to fame is his work as an investor on the ABC hit series "Shark Tank." John began appearing on the business reality television show in 2009 and quickly reminded viewers, budding entrepreneurs, and John's fellow affluent "Shark Tank" judges exactly why his various business ventures including his apparel brand, FUBU, were so successful. "He used the platform in a way that none of the rest of us were smart enough to do initially," Barbara Corcoran told Inc. in 2022 about John's approach on the show. "He's also the only one who judges people more sharply than I do," she added.

Alas, not all of his "Shark Tank" deals have been slam dunks. In fact, one got downright nasty and eventually resulted in John filing a restraining order against former contestants. But what exactly moved John to seek the protective order in the first place? Here's everything we know.