Off-The-Wall Claims Isaiah Washington Made About The Grey's Anatomy Set

Isaiah Washington's breakthrough role as Dr. Preston Burke in ABC's medical TV series, "Grey's Anatomy," was shortlived but not without some behind-the-scenes drama. During an October 2006 on-set altercation with Patrick Dempsey, Washington hurled a homophobic slur at T.R. Knight, who played Dr. George Malley on the medical series. In the wake of the incident, Knight came out as gay, while Washington offered a public apology to all offended parties. "I sincerely regret my actions and the unfortunate use of words during the recent incident on-set," he said in a statement to People. "Both are beneath my own personal standards. I have nothing but respect for my coworkers and have apologized personally to everyone involved."

Though show creator Shonda Rhimes initially told People that there was no plan to fire Washington, the "Crooklyn' actor was eventually kicked off the show in June 2007 after two separate incidents that saw him using a homophobic slur. Unsurprisingly, Washington was not very pleased with his dismissal, which he described as disappointing. "I was not fired for making homophobic slurs," Washington told Houston Chronicle(via Fox News). "I did everything I said I would do. ... I wanted everyone to know I was remorseful."

While Washington has insisted over the years that he was unfairly treated, the "Clockers" star has also shared some disturbing claims from his time on "Grey's Anatomy."