Lil Tay, Viral Internet Star, Dead At 14

Viral internet star Claire Hope, better known as "Lil Tay," has tragically passed away at the age of 14.

Hope's family revealed the loss of the young teen on social media. They shared, " It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock." The family also revealed that the social media influencer's brother, Jason Tian, has recently passed away as well.

The statement goes on to say, " Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

Hope began her internet career in 2017 at nine years old. A year later, her videos went viral for her controversial behavior, including cussing, holding wads of cash, and calling out other YouTubers. The child became an internet sensation, per Daily Mail. But Hope's social media popularity came and went. She stopped posting regularly in the summer of 2018. In 2021, she posted a video alleging that she was abused by her family, per Complex. She was also apparently in a legal battle with her father.

Many have wondered what happened to the viral star. Unfortunately, with the news of Hope's passing, there are still a lot of questions remaining as to what has happened to her these past couple of years.

More to come...