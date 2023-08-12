Chelsea Clinton's Father-In-Law Has A History Of Legal Trouble

Chelsea Clinton has known her husband most of her life. Bill and Hillary Clinton's only child met Marc Mezvinsky thanks to her parents in the mid-1990s, when they were teenagers. Both were attending the exclusive South Carolina retreat for leaders of different types known as Renaissance Weekend and struck up a friendship. Mezvinsky, a student at Stanford at the time, is said to have showed her the campus while she decided what college to attend. The former first daughter ended up choosing Stanford.

While initially just friends, a romantic relationship blossomed after she graduated. More than a decade after meeting, Chelsea and Mezvinsky announced their engagement in the most 2009 way possible. "We're sorry for the mass e-mail," they wrote to family and friends that November, the New York Times reported, "but we wanted to wish everyone a belated Happy Thanksgiving! We also wanted to share that we are engaged!" In July 2010, Chelsea and Mezvinsky tied the knot in a highly private ceremony with a secret guest list.

As such, speculation regarding who would and would not be invited to Chelsea's wedding abounded. There was particular interest surrounding whether the groom's father, former U.S. Representative Edward Mezvinsky, would attend. Initial reports noted Marc had only his mother, Marjorie Margolies, also a former congressmember, by his side. But Edward was in fact present, though he wasn't featured in the official photos sent to the media. It didn't surprise anyone, as Edward had been released from prison just two years earlier.