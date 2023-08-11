Hilary Duff's Son Luca Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin
The world watched Hilary Duff grow from a child star to a multi-hyphenate celebrity — and now she is a proud mom of three. Duff shares her oldest son, Luca, with her then-husband Mike Comrie, whom she wed in 2010. In March 2012, the "Younger" actor announced on Twitter, "Welcome to the World Luca Cruz Comrie! Tuesday evening, we became proud parents of a healthy 7 pound 6 ounce beautiful boy." Two years later, the couple announced they were splitting. "They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other's lives. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son, and ask for privacy at this time," Duff's camp told E! News.
Since their divorce, Duff and Comrie have been co-parenting Luca, which initially came with its challenges. "Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.' I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal," Duff told Redbook in 2017. At the time, Luca was just five years old but as a pre-teen now, he is the spitting image of his famous mom.
Luca shares Hilary Duff's famous blond tresses
Hilary Duff became a household name when she starred as the fresh-faced blond teen in "Lizzie McGuire" and it seems that her son Luca has inherited her golden locks. In March, Duff celebrated Luca turning 11 and shared a carousel of his grinning face on Instagram. "Getting into double digits just happen..... how are we already at 11 — it's only been a day but 11 looks good on you my boy. I know you will kick this years butt! (Sorry for my day late ..., you keep us all very busy) love you beyond how my brain and heart can compute," Duff wrote.
Duff celebrated Luca's birthday by taking him and his friends to Disneyland. "A day for the books," shared the "How I Met Your Father" star. Luca rode thrilling rides with his pals, wearing a "Star Wars" beanie and a sticker on his hoodie that read, "Happy Birthday Luca!" Joining them were Duff's husband, musician Matthew Koma, and their four-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair, who also shared her brother's light hair. Despite being Duff's mini-me, she doesn't want Luca following in her footsteps and revealed that she prefers that he stay out of the entertainment industry.
Hilary Duff doesn't want Luca to be an actor like her
While Luca most certainly shares traits from both Hilary Duff and his former NHL player father Mike Comrie, the one thing the "So Yesterday" singer wants is for her son to follow his own dreams. "I don't want him to be an actor or an athlete. I'm thinking more of like, a chef or something else outside of getting his teeth knocked out or dealing with public scrutiny or the pressures of this industry," Duff told E! News.
Duff described Luca as a "sensitive guy" to Parents in a 2020 interview and shared how he wrote a poem for her wedding with Matthew Koma. "He wrote something really beautiful and it started off with, 'Our family is a galaxy shooting off of the cosmos.' He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone," she recalled. Perhaps Luca can still be in the entertainment industry like his mom, without being in the spotlight. Duff once mused to Grazia, "Luca is obsessed with Marvel. He is very creative; he likes to draw. I would not be surprised if he pursued a career in animation."