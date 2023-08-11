Hilary Duff's Son Luca Is Growing Up To Be Her Twin

The world watched Hilary Duff grow from a child star to a multi-hyphenate celebrity — and now she is a proud mom of three. Duff shares her oldest son, Luca, with her then-husband Mike Comrie, whom she wed in 2010. In March 2012, the "Younger" actor announced on Twitter, "Welcome to the World Luca Cruz Comrie! Tuesday evening, we became proud parents of a healthy 7 pound 6 ounce beautiful boy." Two years later, the couple announced they were splitting. "They remain best friends and will continue to be in each other's lives. They are dedicated to loving and parenting their amazing son, and ask for privacy at this time," Duff's camp told E! News.

Since their divorce, Duff and Comrie have been co-parenting Luca, which initially came with its challenges. "Some of my friends tell me, 'God, it must be so nice, you get a break from your kid because you share him.' I'm divorced, and it sucks. Well, it did suck for a while; now it's just normal," Duff told Redbook in 2017. At the time, Luca was just five years old but as a pre-teen now, he is the spitting image of his famous mom.