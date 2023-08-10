Lil Tay's Final Instagram Post To XXXtentacion Is Beyond Heartbreaking
UPDATE 8/10/2023: Lil Tay is alive, TMZ reports. The rapper reportedly told the outlet that her Instagram was hacked by someone who posted a death hoax. Lil Tay's statement from her family also corrected the false information in the post about her name. Lil Tay's real name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope.
Viral social media star Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, has died at the age of 14. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock," read a statement shared on the star's Instagram feed on August 9. The teen's cause of death has not been revealed and there is currently an investigation underway, according to People magazine, as there isn't any record of her passing in Los Angeles County. Neither the LAPD nor the medical examiner's office have not been able to confirm the news.
The Instagram upload revealing Lil Tay's death is the first post that has been shared on the account since June 2018. Her last Instagram post was a tribute to rapper XXXtentacion, who was shot and killed in south Florida, according to TMZ. Lil Tay, who hailed from Canada, had worked with the "SAD!" rapper over the years, as she would rap lyrics about being the "youngest flexer of the century," which she often called herself, per The Cut. Lil Tay's post about the slain rapper was not only heartfelt, but also gave fans an inside look at the apparent bond the two entertainers had. It also provided a big clue about her life.
Lil Tay shared a photo from a FaceTime with XXXtentacion
Since Lil Tay's death has been reported, there has been an interest in her life with a clear focus on her social media. Her very last Instagram post about XXXtentacion is especially heartbreaking. "X you truly changed me," Lil Tay wrote. "You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don't have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I'm down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can't believe this, the evil in the world, This isn't good ... Bye ... I Love you Bro," she added.
Based on the caption, it's clear that Lil Tay had a challenging relationship with her father, though not a great deal is known about either of her parents. According to HollywoodLife, Lil Tay's mother, Angela Tian, worked as a real estate agent but was reportedly forced to quit her job due to the controversial nature of her daughter's social media videos and song lyrics, many of which have been criticized for being offensive. In October 2018, Lil Tay's father, Christopher Hope, who works as a lawyer, revealed that he had been fighting for custody of his daughter following some very serious allegations.
Christopher Hope said he was 'heartbroken' over abuse allegations
In his interview with HollywoodLife, Christopher Hope spoke out about his daughter, who was 9 years old at the time. "My daughter is hurting and she is angry. I regret that I was unable to stop all the negative things from happening to her. I am heartbroken about what has happened, not only to her, but also to my other family members, due to past events and now, due to the lies and harassment that were posted on Instagram," he told the outlet. Hope was referring to serious abuse allegations that were posted on Lil Tay's Instagram account. According to the Daily Mail, Lil Tay's brother, Jason, set up a GoFundMe and claimed that his sister had been "fighting for her life, future and freedom" and called out Hope for being an "absentee" who sought to "gain control."
People magazine was able to reach out to Hope for comment on the heels of his daughter's death, to which he responded, "I don't have any comment." Details like this one have left many people confused by the report of Lil Tay's death and several have filled up the comments section on her Instagram post about XXXtentacion expressing their concerns. "This situation is confusing," said one Instagram user. Some newer accounts have also popped up in the comments, claiming that they are family members and that Lil Tay is alive, even though her management team confirmed her death with Variety.
Lil Tay's Instagram account was previously wiped clean
Lil Tay's tribute to XXXtentacion is only one of a handful of posts that are left on her official Instagram account, which has amassed more than 3.4 million followers. In July 2018, fans became concerned for Lil Tay when the words "Help me" appeared on her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot provided by the Daily Mail. The outlet reports that a few hours later, Lil Tay's entire Instagram account was wiped clean; all of her photos and videos had been deleted. There are currently only 17 posts on Lil Tay's Instagram account, including the most recent upload about her death. All of the posts now contain comments about her death.
Fans will likely continue to question what happened to Lil Tay, and her brother Jason, who has also died, according to the statement published on Lil Tay's Instagram, until there is firm evidence that she is really gone.