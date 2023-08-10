Lil Tay's Final Instagram Post To XXXtentacion Is Beyond Heartbreaking

UPDATE 8/10/2023: Lil Tay is alive, TMZ reports. The rapper reportedly told the outlet that her Instagram was hacked by someone who posted a death hoax. Lil Tay's statement from her family also corrected the false information in the post about her name. Lil Tay's real name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope.

Viral social media star Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, has died at the age of 14. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock," read a statement shared on the star's Instagram feed on August 9. The teen's cause of death has not been revealed and there is currently an investigation underway, according to People magazine, as there isn't any record of her passing in Los Angeles County. Neither the LAPD nor the medical examiner's office have not been able to confirm the news.

The Instagram upload revealing Lil Tay's death is the first post that has been shared on the account since June 2018. Her last Instagram post was a tribute to rapper XXXtentacion, who was shot and killed in south Florida, according to TMZ. Lil Tay, who hailed from Canada, had worked with the "SAD!" rapper over the years, as she would rap lyrics about being the "youngest flexer of the century," which she often called herself, per The Cut. Lil Tay's post about the slain rapper was not only heartfelt, but also gave fans an inside look at the apparent bond the two entertainers had. It also provided a big clue about her life.