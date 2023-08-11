Why Lisa Rinna Had A Terrible Experience On Days Of Our Lives

After some "Days of Our Lives" staff layoffs in March 2023, multiple complaints prompted an investigation. One female employee alleged the cutbacks affected women more than men, and allegations regarding equal pay issues arose too. Sony Pictures Television, which distributes "Days of Our Lives," subsequently spent more than two months investigating the complaints. According to Deadline, director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr became a focus of the investigation. Alarr joined "Days of Our Lives" in 2003, and in 2015, he was moved into the co-executive producer position.

One show veteran alleged upon his promotion, Alarr "became much more tyrannical. I think he became much more aware of his unilateral power ... I think it's ruined the show." Multiple complaints against Alarr revolved around inappropriate language, and several allegations involved inappropriate physical contact with female cast members. At the conclusion of the investigation, Alarr reportedly remained in place with "Days of Our Lives" but received a warning and request to get training.

After the investigation into Alarr became public, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts. The Daily Mail shared a screenshot that read, "Well, this took a long time... Let's see when's the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock, I couldn't believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems," Rinna wrote.

