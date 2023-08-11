What Is WWE Star Rhea Ripley's Real Name?

As the reigning WWE Women's World Champion as of this writing, Rhea Ripley has one of the highest profiles among the promotion's female wrestlers. She was born on October 11, 1996, in Adelaide, South Australia, and embarked on her wrestling career in 2013. She started out within her home country's independent circuit, debuting with Riot City Wrestling before making a bigger impression outside Australia. She was determined to make it to the WWE very early on and worked hard to make it happen.

As many people know, wrestlers usually use a stage name when performing. In Ripley's case, her real name is Demi Bennett. When she first started wrestling, Bennett used her birth name but chose the name Rhea Ripley when she left the Australian indie scene for WWE in 2017. Three years later, Ripley appeared in her first-ever WrestleMania, though things didn't go as she hoped. Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship — but that hasn't slowed Ripley down at all.

In the years since then, Ripley has built up a significant fanbase, and she has really gotten into her adopted wrestling persona.