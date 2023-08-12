The Hallmark Star Who Was Lindsay Lohan's First Kiss

Kissing scenes are often nerve-wracking to film, but just imagine the nerves one would have if their first kiss ever was on camera. Several actors have gotten their start in the industry at a young age, and because of this, many have had a handful of "firsts" onscreen, including the daunting experience of a first kiss. Lindsay Lohan is one of them. Lohan got her start in the industry at just 3 years old when she started modeling and taking on different commercial jobs.

While the youngster got a taste of what fame could be like, she wouldn't truly experience it until the hit 1998 film, "The Parent Trap." The actor recalled the filming process with Rolling Stone: "I was 10 when I did 'Parent Trap.' I left school for eight months. When I came back, my friends were like, 'Where'd you go?' I said, 'My family and I went on a long vacation.'" After the movie was released, it felt like the era of Lindsay Lohan really kicked off.

You couldn't escape the young actor as she booked film after film. Lohan grew up right in front of our eyes, and with that comes plenty of new experiences. Whether fans knew it or not, they got to witness one of the actor's major life moments — her first kiss. But who was it with? Well, we're here to fill you in on all the juicy details about the Hallmark star who stole Lohan's heart.