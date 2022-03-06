Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What Lindsay Lohan Was Really Like

In the early aughts, former child star Lindsay Lohan was among the likes of Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff, and Britney Spears to constantly grace the covers of tabloid magazines. She quickly rose to fame at just 12 years old after the release of "The Parent Trap" proved her acting chops. She went on to star in high school comedies "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Mean Girls." She also had a blooming career as a pop singer, but eventually Hollywood stopped casting Lohan for several reasons.

Ultimately, she became known as one of Hollywood's biggest party girls, and her reputation seemingly crossed over to her work. During the filming of "Georgia Rule," Lohan's boss blasted her for her late arrivals to set and cancellations due to her "all night heavy partying" and called "discourteous, irresponsible, and unprofessional" and a "spoiled child," per People. Similarly, her "The Canyons" co-star James Deen remarked about Lohan (via HuffPost), "There were days when she would scream and yell and cry and refuse to come out ... Lindsay was like a child lashing out."

Despite Lohan's seemingly difficult on-set behavior, not all of her co-stars had the same experience with her. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis had nothing but praise for her.