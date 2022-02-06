Lindsay Lohan Pokes Fun At Her Reputation In Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Planet Fitness' Super Bowl commercial is throwing its hat in the ring for an ultimate pop culture throwback with Lindsay Lohan as the muse. The campaign focuses on the celebrity's ability to poke fun at the very publicized events that have shaped her reputation and reveals how she is turning things around on her own terms. Honestly, the clever take begs the question: Will this ad be more successful in boosting up Planet Fitness or Lohan herself?

Marketing rep Jeremy Tucker explained the company wanted to "have fun" with their take for the commercial by finding "someone who could really own the stage at the Super Bowl for us," according to Hollywood Life. Rather than use all of their steam on promoting Planet Fitness for the usual New Year's fitness boom, the team opted for Super Bowl exposure. "Our goal is to get as many people off the couch and to experience good things like fitness and feeing good — without the intimidation."

The "Mean Girls" alum posted a 15-second teaser for the commercial on her Instagram, showing her resting peacefully in bed dressed in silk pajamas, along with the caption, "Just wanna sleep and have a good time." The campaign states, "Lindsay's living her best nightlife," and tells fans to "find out why" when the full commercial airs during the Super Bowl. Lucky for us, the spot has dropped early and it is 30 seconds of premium Lohan references.