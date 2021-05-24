Lindsay Lohan's New Movie Role Has Twitter In A Frenzy

It's been a minute since Lindsay Lohan has graced us with a new film project. The troubled star got her big break as a child actor when she landed the role of Halle (and Annie) in the twin-centered classic comedy, "Parent Trap." Lohan became a teenage superstar and, with that, inherited all the bad parts of fame. Though she went on to star in more great films like "Freaky Friday," and, of course, "Mean Girls," the star has famously spent time in and out of rehabilitation clinics and has even been arrested for DUI's and more, per E! News.

After a few attempts at revamping her image, Lohan went off the grid. She relocated to Dubai and popped up now and then with a weird new accent. Then, she made her big comeback in 2019 when she blessed the world with her admittedly bizarre-seeming MTV reality show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." Cameras followed Lohan's attempts to control her (attractive, yet) poorly behaved staff's antics at her Mykonos, Greece-based resort. It was a choice, but we were happy to see her again.

Now, it looks like we're about to be seeing a lot more of her. Lohan just landed a big role in a new Netflix film. Read on for what we know so far.