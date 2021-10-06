What We Know About Lindsay Lohan's New Podcast

Lindsay Lohan has been busy focusing on her comeback. As reported by Variety in May, the actor has landed the leading role in a new Netflix rom-com, which will start filming in November. Though the movie's title has yet to be announced, we do have some intel regarding Lindsay's character.

In the movie, Lindsay will play the role of a freshly-engaged hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, causing her amnesia. According to Variety, her character then "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." So far, there is no information on who will play Lindsay's love interest, but it already sounds like a Netflix holiday classic. She's also launched multiple NFTs.

According to Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, the former "Mean Girls" star is excited about working again. "Lindsay's now 34, she's grown up, but everyone is looking to the future," Dina told the New York Post. "She said, 'Mommy, I'm ready to do movies again, I want to do what I love and what makes me happy.'" Not only is Lohan working on her Hollywood comeback, but she has now announced the launch of her first-ever podcast show.