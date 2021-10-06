What We Know About Lindsay Lohan's New Podcast
Lindsay Lohan has been busy focusing on her comeback. As reported by Variety in May, the actor has landed the leading role in a new Netflix rom-com, which will start filming in November. Though the movie's title has yet to be announced, we do have some intel regarding Lindsay's character.
In the movie, Lindsay will play the role of a freshly-engaged hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, causing her amnesia. According to Variety, her character then "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." So far, there is no information on who will play Lindsay's love interest, but it already sounds like a Netflix holiday classic. She's also launched multiple NFTs.
According to Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan, the former "Mean Girls" star is excited about working again. "Lindsay's now 34, she's grown up, but everyone is looking to the future," Dina told the New York Post. "She said, 'Mommy, I'm ready to do movies again, I want to do what I love and what makes me happy.'" Not only is Lohan working on her Hollywood comeback, but she has now announced the launch of her first-ever podcast show.
Lindsay Lohan's podcast will have 'intimate conversations' with guests
Lindsay Lohan just shared the exciting news that she is launching her own podcast. On October 5, the "Mean Girls" star Instagrammed a Variety article about the podcast and captioned the picture, "I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast."
"I'm looking forward to connecting more with my fans," she continued. The "Rumors" singer added that her podcast will include "intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries." The media company celebrated the new partnership as well, sharing that listeners will be introduced to a "never-before-seen side of Lindsay," Studio71 captioned the post.
"Soo proud of you sweetheart," Dina Lohan wrote under her daughter's IG announcement. "Greatness to come." Fans seem excited about Lindsay's new platform, too. "Imagine Lindsay Lohan recording her podcast after a long day on set of her Netflix xmas romcom," one self-proclaimed stan tweeted. "Me calling into Lindsay Lohan's future podcast," another fan joked, sharing a clip from "Gossip Girl" of the character Georgina making repeated phone calls.