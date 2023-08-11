Everything We Know About The Cast Of The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart

In the Amazon Prime Video series, "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart," there's a jarring dichotomy between its lush Australian landscapes and the dark themes it explores, which include generational trauma and how victims often find themselves trapped in a cycle of abuse once that first rotten seed takes root. Symbolism and secrets abound as viewers follow Alice Hart's story from a tragic childhood to a young adulthood haunted by echoes of her past.

The series is based on Australian author Holly Ringland's best-seller. "The genesis of this novel was trauma," Ringland told Harper Collins Publishers Australia. "I've lived with male-perpetrated violence for a lot of my life, which silenced my voice." In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia, showrunner Sarah Lambert said it took reading a single page to convince her that the book deserved a screen adaption. It was also a hit with pretty much everyone else who signed on to participate in bringing Ringland's vision to life. "I have rarely work (sic) on a show where everybody has read the book and had something to say about [it]," Lambert marveled.

Those readers included two actors who made waves worldwide by facing off against horrors of the sci-fi variety, as well as a number of well-known Aussie stars. The cast of "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" is as diverse as the outback's flora — and it blended together just as beautifully as one of the wonderful wild floral bouquets featured in the series.