Tragic Details About Sandra Bullock

Early in her career, Sandra Bullock was a victim of harassment on the set of a film. "I had a situation on a film, which was hard," she disclosed in a conversation with The Sunday Times (via Variety)."It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humor and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please just fire me.'...After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down."

In her conversation with the publication, Bullock weighed in on controversies surrounding convicted Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, saying that although they never crossed paths professionally, she was concerned for his accusers and was equally fearful of him. Bullock voiced that Weinstein's conduct was a well-known industry secret, whose true facts remained concealed until the exposé.

"I only heard what Harvey wanted people to hear, and that made me so f**king angry. People would say, 'Well, you know how she got that role? She f**ked Harvey.' I would say, 'Shut the f**k up. You don't know that,'" she told the publication, per Entertainment Tonight. "Then, later, to find out that woman was brutally attacked...They didn't sleep with Harvey. Harvey wanted you to think that." In solidarity with the Times Up movement, Bullock made a $500,000 donation.

