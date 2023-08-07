How Sandra Bullock's Son Helped Her Casually Meet Bryan Randall

To think that Sandra Bullock may never have met her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, had it not been for her son is crazy to believe, but it's the truth. According to Lifelong Adoptions, "The Blind Side" actor began the process of adopting her son, Louis, in 2006. At the time, the actor had been married to Jesse James and was probably envisioning a life with the three of them together. However, Bullock faced a messy divorce with James after it was revealed he had cheated on her with multiple women throughout their relationship, per Us Weekly. Bullock's divorce was finalized the same year she adopted her son, in 2010. And after her divorce, Bullock was much more private about her love life.

In 2014, she was rumored to be in a brief relationship with "Avengers" actor Chris Evans, per Us Weekly, although nothing really came from that rumored romance. Just a year later, Bullock seemed to find the one for her. In 2015, the actor began dating Bryan Randall thanks to her son Louis. But Louis was only 5 years old at the time Bullock and Randall connected, so how could he have played a part in their love story? Well, it's truly fate that the pair met, and we're here to fill you in on all the details about how the actor connected with Randall.