Who Is HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Ex-Husband, Luke Harding?

While rumors once flew that Alison Victoria had a daughter with Luke Harding, multiple outlets have reported that she does not have any children. Yet the HGTV star has spoken candidly about her IVF journey on numerous occasions. In an episode of "Windy City Rehab" (via People), she revealed that she had unsuccessfully attempted to freeze her eggs in the past. In a confessional, she shared, "I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready." She added, "I want to have my own children, and I want to have that option, and I never want somebody to tell me that I can't."

In the episode, Victoria went to a fertility clinic and talked about her IVF process with a doctor. She also went in for egg retrieval surgery, where the doctor took out three eggs. However, she later learned that "only one of those eggs was viable." In May 2022, Victoria opened up about her challenging egg freezing journey in a lengthy Instagram post. She also alluded to a breakup and how it affected her decisions regarding conception. She wrote, "I met someone and decided not to go ahead with it assuming I would start a family the natural way. Well 4 years later that relationship didn't work out and I found myself single and ready to finally freeze these bad boys."