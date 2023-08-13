Who Is HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Ex-Husband, Luke Harding?
Alison Victoria has had some notable breakups, both personally and professionally. The interior designer initially teamed up with developer and contractor Donovan Eckhardt on her debut HGTV show "Kitchen Crashers," according to People. They later co-starred on "Windy City Rehab," where they renovated houses in Chicago. Victoria had a strong partnership with Eckhardt and would call him her "work husband," according to Distractify. However, things eventually came crashing down for the duo, as they were slapped with lawsuits from past clients for deficient work, per Republic World. Eckhardt also reportedly mismanaged finances, People reported. Due to said violations, the city suspended his contractor and developer licenses. In 2020, Victoria and Eckhardt severed their relationship.
Although Victoria's professional drama has been front and center, her romantic life has remained under wraps. But there have been some murmurs about her relationship with ex-husband Luke Harding. As it turns out, their separation coincided with the 2019 airing of "Windy City Rehab." While details about Harding are largely a mystery, his and Victoria's love story has been documented.
Alison Victoria and Luke Harding met online
In 2011, Alison Victoria met Luke Harding, a Chicago-based insurance agent, per Reality Titbit. Their relationship began online, as the two found each other on Match.com. The couple tied the knot just a couple years later. Harding popped the question in a private area of The Drake Hotel's French Room by the Eiffel Tower. There were reportedly 120 guests at their wedding. In 2014 she told Chicago Splash (via Distractify), "I married Luke because he was the guy that was my biggest fan. He's super proud." But their romance didn't last. Victoria and Harding split in 2019 and finalized their divorce a few years later.
Not much is known about Victoria's current relationship status, as she keeps her love life hush-hush. However, as of September 2020, she was in a relationship with Michael Marks, according to People. Apparently, the two had been together for a while. According to her, Marks encouraged her to keep a positive attitude amid said drama with Donovan Eckhardt. She told the outlet, "I focus on what can I do, not what I can't do, because when you do that, you're going to go down a very dark hole and you can't dig yourself out."
Inside Alison Victoria's fertility journey
While rumors once flew that Alison Victoria had a daughter with Luke Harding, multiple outlets have reported that she does not have any children. Yet the HGTV star has spoken candidly about her IVF journey on numerous occasions. In an episode of "Windy City Rehab" (via People), she revealed that she had unsuccessfully attempted to freeze her eggs in the past. In a confessional, she shared, "I really want to have an insurance policy that one day, I can have a family, if and when I'm ready." She added, "I want to have my own children, and I want to have that option, and I never want somebody to tell me that I can't."
In the episode, Victoria went to a fertility clinic and talked about her IVF process with a doctor. She also went in for egg retrieval surgery, where the doctor took out three eggs. However, she later learned that "only one of those eggs was viable." In May 2022, Victoria opened up about her challenging egg freezing journey in a lengthy Instagram post. She also alluded to a breakup and how it affected her decisions regarding conception. She wrote, "I met someone and decided not to go ahead with it assuming I would start a family the natural way. Well 4 years later that relationship didn't work out and I found myself single and ready to finally freeze these bad boys."