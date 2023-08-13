Here's What Happened When Shemar Moore Crashed Matt Rife's Comedy Show

Shemar Moore has a penchant for interrupting comedians on stage. In 2013, Kym Whitley presented an award at the Steve Harvey Neighborhood Awards and decided to work the audience. In the video clip, she flirted with Moore, who was in the audience.

"Hey Shemar, yeah. Why don't you take a ride on the fluffy side?" However, the "Act Your Age" star wasn't prepared for what went down next. Moore rose from his seat and approached the stage, much to Whitley's shock. "What are you getting up for? Don't... I was joking!"

Whitley spilled the tea on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," sharing, "And this is the first thing, especially with a big girl, all men think they can just pick you up. That's the first thing they want to do. I'm looking at little Shemar, little skinny ass, I was like, 'Don't you do it. Don't you embarrass yourself. Don't you pick up this. I'm solid.' So, he comes up, and he looks at me... And I whispered in his ear, and he came up close, and I said, 'Don't pick me up. Please don't pick me up.' He was like, 'I'm not going to pick you up.' And he grabs my face, and he sticks his tongue down my throat." Evidently, Moore delivered because he had Whitley on her knees — literally — after the smooch fest. Moore definitely stole her breath, and the show, and we are totally here for it.