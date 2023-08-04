How Matt Rife Really Got Famous So Quickly

If you've ever spent a considerable time on TikTok over the past few months, you've likely come across Matt Rife, the tall and jarringly handsome comedian who can crack up an entire audience with his wit. You may even have been compelled to hit the follow button, and you're not the first one to do so. Rife has been racking up followers across his socials around the clock, and not just because of his good looks — he's darn funny, too, making him a rarity in the comedy space if we're being honest.

If you've only noticed Rife recently, though, you may be surprised that he didn't become popular overnight. He's been around for quite some time now, and he even found himself on the tabloids when he dated Kate Beckinsale in 2017. The comic has actually been doing standup since he was a teenager and was a cast member of Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out." He also co-hosted the short-lived reboot of "TRL." A hustler through and through, he has dabbled in acting as well, having guested on shows like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Fresh Off the Boat."

As to how he got really famous? Rife has to thank TikTok for that. Before he blew up, he was barely selling out shows and even willingly performed without pay. But now? He's got enough pull that his world tour reportedly caused a Ticketmaster ruckus, Taylor Swift-style.