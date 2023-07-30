Matt Rife's Relationship With Kate Beckinsale Seemingly Didn't End Well
Before Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson became the couple of the month after making out at a hockey game, she dated Matt Rife. Rife and Beckinsale first linked up in 2017 — two years before the model and "SNL" star engaged in their ring-side PDA. Also, to be clear, Rife wasn't even on TikTok yet, which means he wasn't nearly as bankable as he is today. Yet, Beckinsale didn't seem to let that stop her from publicizing their brand new bond.
According to People, Rife and Beckinsale were photographed sharing a smooch outside of a West Hollywood eatery in June 2017. However, insiders assured the public that this impromptu kissing session was founded on two weeks of a courtship. "[Kate] has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks," shared the source. "She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age difference doesn't matter to her. Matt is amazing to her." According to Entertainment Tonight, "They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since," shared an insider. Unfortunately, they were over two months later — seemingly at Beckinsale's request. "Kate is very busy with her daughter and her career," shared a source about their split with Us Weekly. Obviously, their initial chemistry wasn't strong enough to make their relationship last or help them to avoid post-breakup drama.
Matt Rife warned Pete Davidson about Kate Beckinsale
Although Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale's first attempt at a relationship didn't work out, Beckinsale eventually gave him a second chance. According to People, Rife escorted Beckinsale to a comedy show hosted by Dave Chappelle in September of 2018. In pictures published by the publication, the parties were coupled up, suggesting that they obviously had some unfinished business. By the start of the new year, Rife was again on the outs, however. Given how quickly Beckinsale moved on with Davidson, it appears that Rife didn't get the closure he needed.
Maybe this could explain why Rife seemed extra bothered when TMZ asked him about Beckinsale's relationship with Davidson in March of that year. After first describing his relationship with Beckinsale as "complicated," Rife offered Davidson some advice about how to navigate dating his ex. "Man to man. Run," said Rife. "Enjoy it while you can." He continued, "I hope they're both happy. I hope that it can build to where it's an established, good relationship." Rife also shut down any possible hope of getting back together with Beckinsale.
Who is Matt Rife dating today?
Given the tone of comments under Matt Rife's social media profiles, he's probably not struggling to find someone to commit to him in the way Kate Beckinsale didn't. However, it remains to be seen if he'll ever date any of his fans who attend his standup shows. But he values his fanbase, which is made up mostly of young women, for other reasons. "They're very online," he said during an interview with Elite Daily. "They're not always the best stand-up comedy audience members. A lot of the time they like my face a lot more than my jokes, which is fine. It gets them in the door, and then hopefully you keep them with the comedy."
Right now, Rife seems to be enjoying access to his famous peers, however. Yes. According to Page Six, Rife and actor Jessica Lord are in a relationship. And though there's little information about the conditions under which they met, the outlet mentioned that Rife is super into Lord and is working hard to impress her — including penciling her into his busy schedule by taking car rides together.