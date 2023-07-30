Matt Rife's Relationship With Kate Beckinsale Seemingly Didn't End Well

Before Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson became the couple of the month after making out at a hockey game, she dated Matt Rife. Rife and Beckinsale first linked up in 2017 — two years before the model and "SNL" star engaged in their ring-side PDA. Also, to be clear, Rife wasn't even on TikTok yet, which means he wasn't nearly as bankable as he is today. Yet, Beckinsale didn't seem to let that stop her from publicizing their brand new bond.

According to People, Rife and Beckinsale were photographed sharing a smooch outside of a West Hollywood eatery in June 2017. However, insiders assured the public that this impromptu kissing session was founded on two weeks of a courtship. "[Kate] has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks," shared the source. "She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age difference doesn't matter to her. Matt is amazing to her." According to Entertainment Tonight, "They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since," shared an insider. Unfortunately, they were over two months later — seemingly at Beckinsale's request. "Kate is very busy with her daughter and her career," shared a source about their split with Us Weekly. Obviously, their initial chemistry wasn't strong enough to make their relationship last or help them to avoid post-breakup drama.