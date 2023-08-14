Who Is Grey's Anatomy Star Jessica Capshaw's Husband, Christopher Gavigan?

As half of the fan-favorite couple Calzona on "Grey's Anatomy," Jessica Capshaw got to play an instrumental role in increasing LGBTQ+ representation on network television. But in real life, she's been married to her husband, Christopher Gavigan, since 2004. When Capshaw's "Grey's" days came to an end in 2018, Gavigan shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram. "You have played Arizona with a fierceness of heart and with a commitment to your values — you are not only on the right side of history, you have helped opened doors all over the world," it read in part.

Championing one another is an overarching theme in Capshaw and Gavigan's marriage. During an Instagram Live, Capshaw praised her husband's drive and ambition, saying he always strives for perfection and relentlessly pursues his goals. She finds this quality inspirational. "There's a deep part of our connection based in learning from each other and learning from that lesson," she said.

Through her husband, Capshaw has also learned a lot about health and wellness. Gavigan obtained a B.A. in Environmental Sciences from UC Santa Barbara and became an advocate for limiting children's exposure to environmental toxins. In addition to serving as the CEO and executive director of a nonprofit dedicated to this cause, Healthy Child Healthy World, Gavigan has written a book about the topic. This is how he became business partners with another famous Jessica.