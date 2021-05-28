Jessica Alba Shares How An Argument With Her Mom Inspired Her Company

Jessica Alba has made quite the fortune for herself, thanks to her 20-plus year acting career and her billion dollar business The Honest Company.

In May, Alba's "natural baby and beauty company" (which launched in 2012) made headlines on May 5 for going public with an IPO, according to CNBC. The move made The Honest Company's value a whopping $1.44 billion... not bad for Sue Storm.

"I just knew I wanted to build a brand that could stand the test of time," said Alba, per People. "I knew that I wanted to have a modern, more ethical way to meet consumers' needs. There was a huge white space. It was like, however we get there, we need to get there."

Yet, it's the way Alba got "there" that has fans talking. The actor revealed in a podcast interview it was one argument with her mother that sparked her to create the billion dollar company.